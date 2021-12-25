DWTS Pro: ‘There’s No Guarantee’ I’m Coming Back

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has tempered her response a bit when asked if she’s returning for season 31. Read on to find out what Cheryl Burke had to say about leaving the show, how she reacted to the news that Val Chmerkovskiy is “probably” retiring, and how she and partner Cody Rigsby felt about NBA player Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach being crowned the winning pair in season 30.

Cheryl Burke Said ‘There’s No Guarantee’ She’s Coming Back





In an interview with US Weekly, when asked if she’s returning to the show for season 31, Cheryl hedged a bit and said, “We’ll see, I don’t know. There’s no guarantee, obviously. … Ask me in six months from now.”

This is a bit of a departure from what she said on her podcast in November 2021. When she and fellow pro dancer Witney Carson were talking about having kids and how tricky that is to juggle with the show, Cheryl said she thinks she has “another year” in her and then maybe she’ll hang up her dancing shoes to start a family. But maybe Cheryl has decided she’s done after all.

Witney, meanwhile, said that she might not return for season 31 either. And pro Val Chmerkovskiy has said that season 30 was “probably” his last season, which Cheryl thinks might not be entirely accurate.

Cheryl told US Weekly that when she left the show after season 19 — Cheryl took seasons 20, 21 and 22 off — she came back with renewed vigor for “Dancing With the Stars,” so she thinks maybe that is what Val is doing.

“I mean, listen, this show is very intense sometimes. It’s seven days a week and sometimes you want to see what else is out there and in a way, for me, that was the best thing to do because I came back even more motivated and more inspired than ever, and if that’s what he needs, so be it. But I’m sure he’ll be back, for sure,” said Cheryl.

Cody & Cheryl Were Thrilled With Third Place





When asked how they felt about how the finale shook out — Cheryl and Cody took third, while Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won — they said they couldn’t be happier for Iman and Daniella.

“I’m really happy that Iman won. He’s grown so much, he’s challenged himself, he’s just such a lovable guy. You watch him and you can’t help but smile, sometimes laugh, but int the best way possible. He deserves it and we’re so proud of him,” said Cody, to which Cheryl added, “And so does she! She’s never won before, so good on her, go Daniella.”

Cody added, “I feel great about third place. I feel great about finishing this journey. It has been so incredibly challenging, but the growth has been completely worth it. This friendship with Cheryl has been completely worth it. I’m going to celebrate by eating lots of food and sleeping in late in my own bed in Brooklyn, New York.”

He also said the highlight of the season for him was the freestyle he and Cheryl did for the finale because of the message he thought it sent to kids watching at home.

“Highlight of this [season] was this freestyle dance that I really loved. It was really about authenticity, being who you are and I just wanted to show all the little effeminate boys out there that you can be yourself and be celebrated on national TV, on ABC. So that’s my big moment,” said Cody.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

