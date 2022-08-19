DWTS Pro Teases Secret New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has teased a secret new project that she’s working on.

Here’s what she said and who else we think might be involved:

The Project is Very Hush-Hush

On the August 15 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Cheryl Burke told her guest, former “Bachelor” Nick Viall, that she’s working on a secret new project that she can’t really talk about just yet.

“I’m prepping right now to start a project that I can’t talk about yet,” said Burke, adding that she is on a strict diet right now “for [her] own sanity” in preparation for the project.

“There is probably an… not ‘ideal’ weight that I’m trying to hit, but at the end of the day, if this is going to bring peace of mind before starting this project or when I start the project, so be it,” said Burke.

Cheryl Recently Filmed Something With Derek Hough & Kym Johnson Herjavec

One guess we have about her secret new project is that it is something involved former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec and current “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough. The reason why is because back on August 4, the three dancers were together filming something that they couldn’t reveal details about.

On her Instagram stories, Burke shared a behind-the-scenes video that showed Herjavec in the background and she wrote on the video, “Coming soon… stay tuned.”

She also posted a photo of the two of them together from the same secret shoot (because their outfits are the same in the photo) and she wrote a message to Herjavec for her 45th birthday, writing, “To an amazing person who has touched my life in so many ways — grateful for your friendship throughout the years and will forever cherish all of the beautiful memories we’ve had. You deserve all of the joy and happiness that the world has to offer. Happy Birthday, @kymherjavec5678!a’

On her own Instagram account, Herjavec teased the same project with videos of herself modeling some bright pink outfits and then later posted a photo of herself with Burke, this type both of them wearing new outfits.

Herjavec also shared some behind-the-scenes clips on her Instagram stories that called the project a “special shoot today,” and she also wrote, “Fun day spending it with you, @derekhough.”

None of those dancers have yet to reveal exactly what they were working on. Fans are speculating on Reddit that it has something to do with “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. One fan wondered if Herjavec is doing some behind the scenes content for the show and another commenter pointed out that after departing the show in 2017, Herjavec returned to host the behind-the-scenes podcast for “Dancing With the Stars,” so it would make sense if she was coming back to do something like that.

But maybe Burke, Herjavec and Hough are doing something entirely separate from “Dancing With the Stars”? Fans will just have to wait and see. One thing we can rule out is that it is not the latest “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 promo — first, because that has already been shared by the official accounts of the show and many of the pros, and second, because Herjavec and Hough were not involved in that. The pros who filmed the latest promo were Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. So whatever Burke was up to with Hough and Herjavec remains a mystery.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

