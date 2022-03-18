Pro Dancer Slams ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Production

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer did not hold back when asked about the show in recent years, saying it has lost “the essence” of ballroom dancing. The identity of the pro is not named in the article, but the fans have a few guesses as to who it was that criticized the show and its production.

Here is what the pro had to say:

The Professional Dancer Says The Show Is ‘Not What Ballroom Dancing Is’ Anymore

As part of a report on Deadline about executive producer Andrew Llinares being replaced on the show, Deadline mentioned that fans don’t like the way host Tyra Banks has to make a big entrance every episode or the show’s new backdrops and lighting choices. The piece included a quote from an unnamed “veteran” pro who seems to agree with the fans that the show has lost its way.

The pro said:

We’re not a music video. We’re not the MTV music awards. We’re a ballroom dance show. The screensavers behind us are swallowing us. Like, this is not what ballroom dancing is. It’s an intimate sport. You’re missing the actual feeling from what we’re supposed to be giving the audience. You’re supposed to tap into our story and we’re supposed to tell it through movement. You lose the essence.

The pro is not wrong — as a viewer, the lighting choices in particular have made some dances hard to watch in that you can’t see the dancers very well. And some fans agree.

“Strongly dislike the club lighting, it often makes it hard to see,” wrote on fan on Twitter during season 30.

Another added, “I hate what they have done with #DWTS over the years. Lighting and effects, crass glitz and hype largely detract from the enjoyment and appreciation of the dancing.”

“Great season. So happy about Iman and Dani!! Simply fabulous! But, your lighting director/direction this year was horrible! It completely distracted from the dancers,” wrote a third fan.

Other fan tweets called the lighting “insanely distracting,” “crazy,” and “too much.”

Fans Think The Unnamed Pro Is Either Val Chmerkovskiy Or Cheryl Burke

On Reddit, the fans are convinced the unnamed pro dancer is either Valentin Chmerkovskiy or Cheryl Burke, both of whom could definitely be considered “veterans” of the show — they were the two longest-tenured pros competing in season 30, as Cheryl has been there since season two and Val joined in season 13.

“This has Val written all over it lol,” wrote one fan, and another added, “I can hear Val’s voice when I read this quote lol.”

But another fan pointed out that Burke has been vocal about how “Dancing With the Stars” has gotten away from its ballroom dance roots, writing, “It honestly sounds like Cheryl. I’ve watched her videos and she’s gone on about in the past how the show used to be much more of a ballroom competition. Cheryl has seen the show through every phase it’s been in, Val came in when the show started becoming more about production.”

Indeed, in 2019, Cheryl wrote a blog for US Weekly where she voiced a similar sentiment to the statement given to Deadline.

Cheryl wrote at the time:

People are always trying to prove themselves when really you need to just be yourself and be authentic and whatever that is to you. I think that’s what this show is missing. It’s not authentic to what the show is anymore, which is a ballroom show. … Dancing is a vulnerable sport and art form where every week you see us — pros and celebrities — wear our hearts on our sleeve, because this is our life. I don’t care what anyone says. To any celeb that signs up for this show, it is your life, but it is so rewarding. You can’t deny that this changes your life, but because you become so passionately involved in what you’re doing, you become naked in a way out there on the dance floor, showing another side of you. My wish as a viewer would be to see more of that struggle, triumph, and achievement and to feel more a part of each couple’s journey.

There were a few lone guesses that it might be Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, or Artem Chigvintsev, but the majority of the fans think it has to be Cheryl or Val. Whoever the anonymous pro is, the Reddit fans agree with what he or she said.

“Whoever it is, they’re right and they should say it LOL” wrote one fan, to which another replied, “Agreed, with some of the lighting effects this season I couldn’t even see the dancers half the time,” and a third chimed in with, “I really wish they would stop using smoke effects too. You can’t even see the dancers’ feet.”

Another fan wrote on the thread, “The show must return to its roots of a ballroom dancing show. They’ve gone too mainstream. I bet [judge Len Goodman] is pulling his hair out, or what’s left every time a new season starts. Very little ballroom left on this show.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

