Fans Say ‘Bye’ to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Season 31 Promo

Some fans of the long-running ballroom dance competition “Dancing With the Stars” are saying goodbye to the show after a new promotional video for the upcoming season was released.

The promotional video was featured on the “Dancing With the Stars” Twitter feed and later on Instagram.

“Let the magic of dance come alive when #DWTS premieres on September 19,” the tweet reads. “Stream the new season LIVE only on @DisneyPlus!”

Many People ‘Won’t Be Watching’ Season 31

In the replies on Instagram, some fans said they won’t be watching the new season of the show. Many of those responses are because of the show’s new home on the Disney streaming service, Disney+.

“Don’t have Disney+ bye bye DWTS,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “As long as this show continues to be on Disney Plus and they expect me to pay for it I will not be watching it. Sad that the greed of the Disney company has taken over.”

This is not the first time fans have reacted this way in the leadup to the new season of the show. After the first look was revealed, some said they wouldn’t be watching, and even more have said they’ll boycott the show because of host Tyra Banks.

“After watching every single season and loving every single minute I will no longer be able to watch you because you’re charging us to join Disney+. I already pay enough on my DIRECTV so I am devastated and know that you really don’t care but I can’t watch ever again,” one person responded to the promo.

Another wrote, “I feel so sad that I can’t watch my favorite show anymore. I watched it from the first day it was on. Always loved it and looked forward to it each week.”

Not all the responses to the new trailer were negative, however.

Fans Are Excited About Pros Featured in the Promo

The promotional video heavily features reigning Mirrorball champion and Emmy-Award nominated choreographer Daniella Karagach.

It also features a child watching the show alongside their parents, which is a clue as to the demographic switch “Dancing With the Stars” could be hoping to make, as they were in the previous season by bringing in pop star JoJo Siwa.

That could mean younger celebrities cast on the show and an emphasis on songs that are newer.

“Let the magic of dance come alive,” Karagach says in the trailer.

Some fans are excited after seeing the pros featured front and center.

“Yes!!! Can’t wait to see who’s coming to the ballroom this season♥️♥️♥️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Love this!! Love that us on the West Coast can finally watch it at the same time as the East Coast and we will be able to vote during those dance challenges.”

“@cherylburke was that you!?!? Are you back!?!?,” another person commented.

Another wrote, “I’m excited! I have always had to watch on YouTube because I cannot watch live since I don’t have cable! I only pay for some streaming apps and I’m so happy you’re going to be on Disney+.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

