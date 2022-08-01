PHOTOS: DWTS Pros Celebrate Brandon Armstrong’s Wedding

The “Dancing With the Stars” family was over the moon to celebrate Brandon Armstrong’s wedding to Brylee Ivers, a wedding model that he has been dating for about a year and a half. Check out all the beautiful photos below:

Jenna Johnson Said She ‘Sobbed’ During the Ceremony

In a series of Instagram posts, the “Dancing With the Stars” family celebrated Brandon and Brylee’s wedding, which they all said was absolutely gorgeous.

“Got to see my little brother marry the most stunning bride yesterday!!! I’m so happy for you both @brandonarmstrong & @bryleebug6 🤍 I sobbed (my hormones are outrageous right now) during your ring ceremony, while hearing you express your undeniable love for one another! This is the BEST decision you’ll ever make ♾ CONGRATS NEWLYWEDS!!!!!” wrote dancer Jenna Johnson.

In the comments, Brandon said Jenna was not the only one crying, writing, “Oh I’ll never live those tears down! Could barely get the words out! 😂 love you so much! Thanks for coming. It means everything to us!”

Dancer Witney Carson posted a photo to her Instagram stories of herself and her son Leo standing with Brandon and Brylee and captioned it, “We are so happy for these two! Congrats to the rest of your lives together!” She also posted a short video of the couple leaving the ceremony together hand in hand and wrote, “Such a beautiful couple and beautiful day!”

Dancer Emma Slater called it “epic,” writing on her Instagram post, “Congratulations Brandon & Brylee!!! Epic wedding for an epic couple ❤️ What a blast we had celebrating yesterday, sorry I didn’t read the bit about ‘neutral colors’ on the invite LOL! I wish you nothing but love and happiness @brandonarmstrong & @bryleebug6.”

Pro Lindsay Arnold posted a slew of photos and wrote, “The most amazing day celebrating the beautiful couple @brandonarmstrong @bryleebug6 🥰🥰 we love you both so much and are so beyond happy you found each other. The most beautifully perfect couple inside and out!”

Dancer Alan Bersten, who looked to be the only male pro who was able to make it to the wedding, wrote, “What a beautiful wedding. I am so proud of you @brandonarmstrong you are one of my best friends and I am so happy I got to share this special day with you and @bryleebug6 it was absolutely stunning.”

“Our B got married to the most wonderful girl! @brandonarmstrong and @bryleebug6 wishing you the absolute best as you embark on your journey in life together. Love you both!!!” added pro Britt Stewart.

The Pros Also Posted Some Hilarious Photos & Videos of Their Trip to the Wedding

Emma also posted a great video of their time at the wedding, including playing with LIndsay Arnold’s daughter Sage and Brandon and Brylee’s first dance, plus the pros goofing around and taking selfies.

On Emma’s photo of the ladies taking in the sights of Park City, Utah, dancer Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Omgggg I’m mentally inserting myself into this group hug.”

On Lindsay’s video that she captioned, “Beautiful day with beautiful people,” Brandon joked, “I’m just here for Sage,” referencing Lindsay’s young daughter who was cutting quite the rug at the reception in the video.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

