‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros That Fans Most Want to Date

In a “cheeky” Reddit thread, “Dancing With the Stars” fans weighed in on which of the professional dancers they most want to date — and one pro was the overwhelming favorite. It is not even close.

Here is what the fans had to say about the winner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Artem Chigvintsev Won In a Landslide

In a Reddit thread titled, “Let’s say the pros were all single and you had the opportunity to date one of them, which one would you date and why? Just a random cheeky question,” dozens of fans weighed in on which pros they think would make the best romantic partners. The fans were able to name as many pros as they wanted to, plus they could name either current or past pros. With all of that in mind, Artem Chigvintsev won in an absolute landslide.

Out of 48 total votes cast, Artem received 15, which is almost one-third of the total. To give that a little perspective, the next-closest pros were Emma Slater and Alan Bersten with just four votes apiece.

Here are why fans are gaga for Artem:

“Artem because he can dance, cook, build, he rides motorcycles, is gentle, patient, kind, SEXY, loves cats… Am I missing anything?” wrote one fan, to which another fan responded, “[Took] the words right out of my brain.”

“After everything that Nikki has said about him in bed, I pick Artem,” wrote a third fan.

“Artem! Mainly because I feel liked he’d be an all around good partner! Like besides a good time in the sheets, he’d also cook from scratch and build stuff, which would then probably also turn me on more and we’d be back in the sheets in no time…lol” wrote another fan.

Another added, “I was going to say none but then I remembered how great of a cook Artem actually is so him.”

Those are certainly some ringing endorsements for Mr. Chigvintsev. There were also several comments expressing how lucky his fiancee Nikki Bella is.

Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Received The Next-Most Votes

Both Emma Slater and Alan Bersten were mentioned four times each, with people citing how nice they seem.

“Emma! Kind, gentle, sweet as can be & sexy too!” wrote one viewer.

“Alan also seems like a nice guy to be in a relationship,” wrote another fan.

Tony Dovolani, who was on the show from season two to season 22, received two votes and one of them was a very heartfelt message about the former pro. The fan wrote, “Here is maybe an unexpected answer but Tony Dovolani. He always seemed super nice, by all accounts Maks, Val and others have said what a great friend and person Tony is, and he has that great smile.”

Other pros who were mentioned include Daniella Karagach, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Britt Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Anna Trebunskaya, Chelsie Hightower, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Witney Carson, Derek Hough, Mark Ballas, and Sasha Farber.

There was also a decent contingent of fans who don’t want to date Gleb, but they want to hook up with him. Hey, this is what happens when you get hired for “Dancing With the Stars” by telling them how good-looking you are.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

