The DWTS Family Reacts to Selma Blair Withdrawing From the Competition

Actress Selma Blair was forced to withdraw from “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday, October 17 after her doctors told her she has been getting small stress fractures in her bones.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. The Mayo Clinic defines MS as a “potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)” where “the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body.”

After announcing her withdrawal from the competition, Blair and her partner Sasha Farber danced one last “gentle” dance, a waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day and the judges gave them four 10s. There was not a dry eye in the house.

Here are the tributes and reactions pouring in from the “Dancing With the Stars” family, including other pros, judges, contestants, former contestants and more.

The Pros & Judges Are ‘So Proud’ of What Selma Blair Accomplished on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Selma Blair, there aren’t words to tell you how special you are! I love you so much,” wrote pro Witney Carson on her Instagram stories.

Pro Emma Slater posted a lengthy post-show video to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “You guys are the light of the ballroom and I can’t even tell you how proud I am of what you accomplished.”

On her Instagram stories, Slater added, “Perfect final dance. So so so so proud of you @selmablair @sashafarber1 DWTS history made.”

“You know how I feel about you,” wrote pro Pasha Pashkov with three heart emojis in an Instagram story of a beautiful photo of Blair’s final dance on the show.

At home, pro Jenna Johnson, who is taking the season off because she is pregnant, had a watch party with former troupe member and Derek Hough’s fiancee Hayley Erbert and former contestant Lindsey Stirling. Johnson wrote on her Instagram stories, “One last glorious dance. It was an honor to watch you dance and represent so many beautiful souls!!! Thank you, Selma Blair.”

“There are many people we meet in our lives but few make a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Selma Blair, you are one of those people. I love you and thank you for continuing to inspire me and many. You are a true angle,” wrote pro Cheryl Burke in her Instagram stories.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in her Instagram stories, “@selmablair, bravo for your courage to join the show. And bravo for the wisdom to know it was time to stop and keep yourself safe. I have so much love and respect for you… and I have so much more to say.”

She added in an Instagram post that she’s so proud of everyone, writing, “So much to say about tonight’s #mostmemorableyear on @dancingwiththestars. It was a very, very special evening. We have another show tomorrow so I am getting into bed now. But I can say that it was… most memorable indeed. Thank you to all the contestants for sharing their stories with us, and inspiring us in so many different ways. It was truly a night that touched our collective hearts.”

Blair’s Famous Friends Also Posted Tributes

Blair’s close friend Sarah Michelle Gellar, who has been in the audience supporting Blair during her time on the show, posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram and wrote a beautiful tribute:

Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma, I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up. And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy. I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you, Blair.

Actors Annabeth Gish and Constance Zimmer were in the audience supporting their friend, with Gish writing in her Instagram stories that she had “so much fun cheering on our stunning” friend Blair.

“I f***ing love you @selmablair and I’m so very proud of you once again for overcoming so many obstacles and kicking ass on @dancingwiththestars! My tears tonight weren’t tears of sadness, they were tears of joy for how far you have come and how much further you’re going to go! I can not wait to see what your next incredible journey is,” wrote Zimmer in an Instagram post.

Past contestant Danica McKellar posted a video to her Instagram stories of herself crying while watching the show and said, “Watching ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Selma Blair exiting the competition, what a warrior, what a beautiful, strong soul. What an inspiration. I was like, ‘They better give her all 10s. I’m glad they did.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.