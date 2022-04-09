DWTS Pros & Judges React to the Disney Plus Move

On Friday, April 8, longtime ABC dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars” earned a two-season renewal — but not at ABC. The show is moving to Disney Plus in a move that will make it the first live streaming competition show in United States television history.

We aren’t sure if the professional dancers and judges were given a heads up ahead of time, but they all seemed a little surprised when the news broke.

Here is how they reacted:

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba & Derek Hough Called ‘Dancing With the Stars’ a ‘Trailblazer’

On Instagram, judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted a lengthy video sharing her excitement about the news and calling the show a “trailblazer.”

“Happy Friday, everyone. Did you hear the news? ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ after 30 seasons on ABC, is moving to Disney Plus. We’re still gonna be live. We’re gonna be the first live streaming competition show in the United States and we’re gonna be on Disney Plus and that’s really exciting,” said Inaba.

She continued, “‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always been a little bit of a trailblazer. Not a little bit, but you know, who knew? Ballroom dancing, way back when? And it’s been such an honor to be a part of this incredible team and it’s so exciting to see it evolve into next steps and the future, so if you don’t have your subscription for Disney Plus, you might wanna get one because we’re gonna be live! Yep!”

In her Instagram stories, she added, “Just wanted to pop in and share the exciting news … this is very exciting. Disney Plus, here we come. Let’s go!!!”

Pro-turned-judge Derek Hough expressed a similar sentiment in an Instagram post, re-posting the quotes from the Disney Plus executives that call the move “a bold next step forward” and “a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing With the Stars.” He captioned the post, “DWTS has always been a trailblazer. NEW CHAPTER.”

Witney Carson Called The Move ‘Insane’ & Congratulated the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Team

Almost all of the current pros (and even a couple who were not on the most recent season) have reacted to the news on their Instagram stories and they all seem super excited.

Keo Motsepe, who was on season 29 but not season 30 and whom fans are hoping will return to the show, posted the news and added nine clapping-hands emojis.

“Love this!” wrote Gleb Savchenko.

“Wow! That’s incredible” wrote Daniella Karagach with heart-eyes and praise hands emojis. Her husband and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov wrote, “Oh yeah!” with praise hands.

“Wow, this is insane! CONGRATS TEAM,” wrote Witney Carson.

“Yes, this is HUGE. Can’t wait for this change!” wrote Brandon Armstrong with a fire emoji.

“Exciting!” wrote Artem Chigvintsev.

“This is so, so, so exciting! WOW!!!! Hello @disneyplus,” wrote Britt Stewart.

“YESSSSSSSS SOOOO COOL, FIRST EVER LIVE STREAM SHOW!!!” wrote Sasha Farber. His wife and fellow pro Emma Slater added, “DWTS will not be on @disneyplus!!!! Wow, this is incredible!!! So excited!”

“This is such incredible news!” wrote Alan Bersten. “WOW!!! Get your dancing shoes ready!”

“OMG!” wrote Jenna Johnson.

“Wow! New home for DWTS,” wrote former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Season 30 pros Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, and Lindsay Arnold have not weighed in yet and neither have judges Len Goodman or Bruno Tonioli or current host Tyra Banks (though there have been reports that part of executive producer Andrew Llinares stepping down means that Banks is being replaced). Pro Val Chmerkovskiy has also not reacted to the news, but he is busy with the non-profit organization started by himself, his brother and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their father to send aid to the people of Ukraine, which is where their family is from.

So far, the only concrete information is that “Dancing With the Stars” will air season 31 and season 32 live on Disney Plus. There is no word yet as to when season 31 will premiere other than fall 2022 — but we don’t know the date or the date, time and schedule or whether season 32 will air in the spring of 2023 or also be a fall release like season 31.

