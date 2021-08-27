‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros React to Jojo Siwa, Sunisa Lee Season 30 Casting

The first two celebrity contestants who will be on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 have been announced to be “Dance Moms” alum Jojo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee.

When the official announcement was made, the professional dancers on the show showed their excitement by reacting to the news and sharing it around on social media.

Unfortunately, we won’t know who the two celebrities will be paired with until the premiere of season 30 on September 20, 2021. We do know, however, that Jojo Siwa will be part of the first same-sex partnering on the show, Heavy reported.

Professional Dancers are Excited About the Cast Announcements

Professional dancer Emma Slater was one of the first to react to the casting news. She shared the video of Lee announcing that she’d be on “Dancing With the Stars” on Twitter alongside the caption, “WAASSSSSUP Suni welcome to the Fam Ban @DancingABC.”

Alan Bersten, another professional dancer on the show, also reacted to the news.

“Ah!!! This is so exciting! Welcome to the family!” he wrote, sharing Lee’s video on Twitter. He also shared Siwa’s video, writing “!!!! Jojo!!!!! Welcome to the show! So excited for this.”

Artem Chigvintsev responded to the “Dancing With the Stars” announcement as well, writing “Welcome and so excited for you to be part of the family.”

Sasha Farber commented on the Instagram video of Lee announcing that she’ll be on the show, writing “Omg yessss welcome @sunisalee.” Gleb Savchenko also commented to say “congratulations.”

Other pros who commented on the post with excitement were Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Keo Motsepe, Brandon Armstrong and Peta Murgatroyd.

Which Pros Will be in the Ballroom?

At the time of writing, it’s not clear which professional dancers will be in the ballroom, and it will not be apparent until the cast announcement, which is set to take place on “Good Morning America” on the morning of September 8, 2021.

That being said, some professional dancers have expressed interest in returning to the show.

Pros who would like to return to the ballroom are Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Savchenko and Burgess spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Savchenko told the outlet, “It’s usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don’t know who’s coming back yet … but it’s my family. I’m super excited for the show that we’re coming back, season 30.”

According to Dance Dish With KB, there have been some new pro auditions happening the week of August 16, 2021. That doesn’t mean that new pros will be hired, necessarily, according to the blog, which says the announcement might come later than it usually does.

READ NEXT: Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Leaves ‘The Talk’