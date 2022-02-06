DWTS Pros React to Sharna Burgess’ Pregnancy

The “Dancing With the Stars” family has been posting reactions to Sharna Burgess’ pregnancy announcement and it is hilarious and very sweet how excited they are for their fellow professional dancer. Here’s what they are saying, plus everything we know about the pregnancy so far.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Thrilled For Sharna & Brian

On Friday, February 4, Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green (who was also her season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” partner) announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy news was announced on People and E! News because Sharna and Brian did a pregnancy photoshoot in Hawaii and released the photos to the news outlets. On the outlets’ Instagram posts, Sharna’s “Dancing With the Stars” family is ecstatic for her and Brian’s big news.

On the People Instagram post, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, and Peta Murgatroyd all left many, many heart emojis, while Emma Slater chimed in with, “AMAZING!!!! So excited.”

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba also wrote, “Oh my gosh!!!!!!”, and two-time “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Sabrina Bryan added, “My heart is exploding for you guys!”

On their Instagram stories, Peta and Sasha Farber also shared the good news and offered their congratulations to Sharna and Brian, and all of the various social media posts have been liked by pros Emma, Lindsay, Sasha, Keo, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, and past “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Tatum O’Neal, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Melissa Rycroft Strickland and many more.

Peta and Sharna are known to be close outside of the show and Peta previously said of Sharna and Brian’s relationship that she has “never seen” Sharna this happy.

“I have never seen her this happy since I met Sharna Burgess. I am so thrilled for her,” Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life, adding, “The two of them together are just so intertwined and so beautiful and so connected already. I think it’s not even six months or something, but they’re in it for the long haul. I’m so happy for her I can’t even tell you.”

On the E! News Facebook page, “Dancing With the Stars” fans are over the moon for the couple.

“So happy for Sharna! I’ve met her and was friends with her father on Facebook. She has such a beautiful soul and will make an excellent mother,” wrote one fan. Sharna recently lost her father, Raymond Burgess.

“That baby is gonna be hella talented and hella beautiful,” wrote another fan.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Suspected Sharna Might Be Pregnant

@sharnaburgess Here are a few reasons why I love Modern Fertility… and you will too✨ head to the link in my bio to get $20 off your first Modern Fertility Hormone Test! You will love it just as much as I do.❤️ @Modern Fertility #modernfertility #modernfertilitypartner ♬ Take Me to Pluto – idonthateyou

In a rather funny coincidence, just a couple of weeks ago, Sharna was doing a sponsored Instagram story for an at-home fertility test and it put fans on high alert.

“On Sharna’s IG recently she was doing some sponsorship thing on her stories with a fertility monitor company (Witney did the same one). Maybe that was a hint lol,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

Another added, “I noticed that Raven Gates from ‘The Bachelor’ announced a partnership with a fertility company days before she announced her pregnancy too. Wonder if it’s a coincidence,” and a third wrote, “I have to say I was a little suspicious when I saw that on [Sharna’s] Insta and her TikTok.”

On Instagram, Sharna said that as a 36-year-old woman, she has wondered if she should start trying to get pregnant and what her fertility situation is.

Sharna said:

One thing that we as women experience is pressure on when we’re gonna have a bbay and how important it is, we’re aware we’re this ticking timebomb and it can be overwhelming because we’re not always in tune with our hormones and what’s going on and it can sometimes send us into a panic, right? I have gone to the doctors and done the expensive fertility test to see where I’m up to because I am 36, but that might not be accessible to every one until now — I want to introduce you to Modern Fertility. Join me, guys, this is awesome. It is giving women the ability and the advantage of knowing where their bodies are at regardless of what stage of life you’re in. It helps us know our reproductive health and be able to plan should we want to.

On TikTok, Sharna added, “Everyone wants to know when I’m gonna fall pregnant. I want to know when I’m gonna fall pregnant! I want to know where I’m at with that and if I can, maybe I need to freeze my eggs. It’s a really daunting thing as a woman!”

Well, the joke’s on all of her followers — she was definitely pregnant at the time she posted those videos. This will be Sharna’s first child; Brian has four sons from two previous relationships — Kassius, 19, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, almost 8, and Journey, 5, from his marriage to actress Megan Fox.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

