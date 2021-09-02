‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Professional Dancers Officially Announced

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021, and that means cast announcements are being made. Now, fans know exactly which pros will be returning to the ballroom for the upcoming season.

The pros will join judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman in the ballroom as well as host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

Though the names of the professional dancers leaked earlier this week, we now officially know that the list is accurate and the following pros will be returning to the ballroom, per ET Online.

Returning Female Pros

Grooving our way into premiere month like 🔥 @derekhough pic.twitter.com/3vBFOAHZpu — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 1, 2021

There will be eight professional female dancers in the ballroom this season.

Here are the female professional dancers for season 30 of “‘Dancing With the Stars”:

Britt Stewart

Cheryl Burke

Daniella Karagach

Emma Slater

Jenna Johnson

Lindsay Arnold

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Returning Male Pros

WAAASSSSSUP Suni welcome to the Fam Bam @DancingABC https://t.co/t0MIuhyBEC — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) August 26, 2021

There will be just seven male professional dancers this time around.

Here is who you will see on the show:

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Brandon Armstrong

Gleb Savchenko

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

What Celebrities Have Been Cast?

The first two celebrities to appear on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” will be Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast Sunisa Lee and entertainer JoJo Siwa. Both were announced as part of the cast in late August 2021.

Some fans have pointed out that JoJo Siwa has a background in dance due to her time as a professional dancer and her being a cast member on “Dance Moms,” but Siwa says that might actually make things harder for her in the ballroom.

Siwa guest-hosted Entertainment Tonight and shared that she thought her dance background would make people judge her more harshly.

“I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer,” Siwa also said during the segment. “I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different.”

She added, “I’ve never taken ballroom. It’s gonna help me in a way, but it is also a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

Since then, it has been confirmed that former “Bachelor” Matt James will be part of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

Kenya Moore is also a celebrity contestant this time around. Moore has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 10 seasons, and she’s likely built up quite the following on the reality show, which will lead to an interesting season of “Dancing With the Stars” if the fan base follows her to the ballroom.

The next name that leaked as a contestant was Amanda Kloots, who had a rough 2020. Her husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications due to the coronavirus on July 5, 2020. She has since been working through her grief alongside their son Elvis.

Finally, we also know that Olivia Jade Giannulli will be a contestant for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.

READ NEXT: Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb Partners Revealed: Report