‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Mark the End of an Era in Emotional Posts

The professional dancers who were on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour are marking the end of the tour’s era with emotional posts on Instagram following the last date.

The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour ended on March 12, 2023.

“I’m sad, it’s the last show,” Alan Bersten wrote on Instagram before the last show. “I’m so grateful. Thank you.”

Other “Dancing With the Stars” pros and guests also took to Instagram to thank everyone for the show.

Emma Slater Was ‘Grateful’ for the Opportunity to Host the Show

Professional dancer Emma Slater co-hosted the tour alongside Gabby Windey, and she was grateful for the opportunity.

“I have loved being part of all the 62 shows that we did across America this winter, thank you so so much to those who came to watch us! We owe this to you,” she wrote on Instagram. “This show fulfilled me so much, not just the hosting and the dancing but all the fun backstage moments in between. I can’t believe it’s over, I miss it already!”

She went on to thank her castmates and the people behind the show.

Sasha Farber Couldn’t Believe the Tour Was Over

In his Instagram post about the tour, professional dancer Sasha Farber said he couldn’t believe it was over.

“I can’t believe the tour is over, 61 shows!!!!” Farber wrote. “I had the time of my life, meeting and performing for all of you guys every night!! Thank you to all the crew, and my fellow cast members I’m so lucky that I get to share the stage with the worlds best.”

He added a thank you to everyone behind the scenes and shared that he would love to do the show again if given the chance.

In her post, professional dancer Kateryna Klyshna shared that she was “grateful for these beautiful people,” sharing a photo of the professional dancers at a dinner.

Gabby Windey Felt a Sense of Joy As the Tour Came to a Close

Gabby Windey marked the end of the tour with two separate posts. After the tour came to an end officially, she shared that she already misses it.

“Complained every day but god am I gonna miss it!! The last 2.5 months on Dancing with the Stars Tour,” she wrote.

In another post before the tour ended, she shared that she felt accomplished.

“Going into our last day of tour filled with so many things – joy, fulfillment, a huge sense of accomplishment and love from this incredible family that I got to spend everyday with for the past 2.5 months. I never thought I’d say it but I’m gonna miss it, and after tour my chapter with Dancing with the Stars feels so incredibly complete,” Windey wrote on Instagram.

Professional dancers Britt Stewart, Alexis Warr, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa, and JJ Rabone all also performed on the live tour alongside celebrities Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, Daniel Durant, and Vinny Guadagnino.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.