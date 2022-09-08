DWTS Cast Members Mourn a Deep Loss

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning the loss of a towering figure and the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II are pouring in.

Here’s what the “Dancing With the Stars” family is saying:

Jane Seymour Calls Queen Elizabeth ‘Selfless’ and ‘A Great Woman’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiQVebNJr6G/

In an Instagram post, season five alum Jane Seymour OBE said that she is “deeply and profoundly saddened” by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Seymour wrote:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 on Tonight’s NFL Opener The world has lost a great woman and a great Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth’s impact as a leader and a humanitarian has influenced so many generations around the world. Her selflessness and sense of public duty will never be mirrored. I had the privilege of being presented to Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions, but my proudest moment was receiving my OBE honour at the Palace and the conversation we shared at that time. I’m deeply and profoundly saddened by her loss.

Season 18 winner Meryl Davis wrote on Instagram, “My granny, who passed last fall, talked often about how she felt a certain kinship with the Queen. Growing-up in Canada, my granny was around Queen Elizabeth’s age and admired the monarch as a role model all her life. As the world changed, as they evolved from young ladies into grown women, mothers, grandmothers, and beyond… Thinking of my own granny today and the stellar impact of great women on all of us. Queens of nations, world leaders, or, simply, the beloved matriarchs of our own families. RIP Queen Elizabeth II.”

Season 13 alum Elisabetta Canalis wrote, “May you rest in peace, her Majesty.”

Season 14 alum Katherine Jenkins OBE wrote on Instagram, “Praying for Her Majesty the Queen and her family.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Belinda Carlisle (season eight) and Kelly Osbourne (season nine), pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough also posted tributes.

Queen Elizabeth Died at the Age of 96

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Per the official Royal Family Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully at Balmoral,” which is her Scotland home, on September 8.

Her son and the new King of England, King Charles III, released a statement that reads:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Just two days ago, Queen Elizabeth appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said in a brief statement outside of Downing St. after the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death broke (via the Los Angeles Times), “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her. … It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Love Peta Murgatroyd’s Season 31 Pairing