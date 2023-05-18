DWTS Champ Announces Surprise Baby News

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is expecting his first child with his fiancee, Destiny. Rashad Jennings, who won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Emma Slater in season 24, made the special announcement on Instagram on May 18, 2023.

“We’re keeping the baby’s gender a surprise until delivery! I feel a mix of nervousness, excitement, and humility. Either way, I think it resembles me as a baby! No?” Jennings captioned a video from and outdoor baby shower where he and Destiny opened baby gifts in front of their family and friends. There didn’t appear to be much of theme, as the couple kept things neutral, though there was some animal decor.

At the end of the video, Jennings shared a photo of the baby’s ultrasound photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Baby News in the Comments Section of Rashad Jennings’ Post

Many fans were surprised by Jennings’ baby news, as he has been known to keep his personal life out of the media. While he has shared some big milestones on social media, he keeps things private, for the most part.

Shortly after Jennings shared the big baby news, many fans reacted in the comments section of his post, many expressing surprise.

“WHOAAAAA CONGRATULATIONS,” one person wrote.

“So happy you guys wanted to keep the gender a surprise. I think the baby looks just like you, LOL. Praying for healthy baby and easy delivery. Can’t wait to see photos,” someone else added.

“Congratulations this kid is going to have an awesome dad,” a third comment read.

“Gosh this gave me the biggest smile. Congratulations! Prayers for a healthy pregnancy and delivery! Starting your own little #ShadSquad,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Congratulations to you both! You’ll be amazing parents!!! That is one lucky baby,” echoed another.

Rashad Jennings Proposed to His Girlfriend in

In February 2023, Jennings proposed to his girlfriend and shared a video of the proposal on Instagram.

“Although I have a considerable amount of learning to undertake, I am fortunate to have my entire lifetime to accomplish it,” he captioned a post on February 22, 2023. Jennings also added “Proverbs 18:22” which reads, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.”

Jennings had someone on-hand to film the proposal, which was a complete surprise to Destiny.

“Though I may not be perfect… I have my flaws. I have my ups and downs. And so do you. But through the covenant under God, I look forward to hopefully — because there’s still a question that has to be asked — to learn how to love you like Christ loved the church. Will you marry me?” Jennings asked.

After she said yes, Destiny said, “I hate you so much.”

“This doesn’t feel real,” she later added.

While it’s unknown whether or not Jennings has tied the knot, fans were quick to notice that he does appear to be wearing a wedding ring in his baby announcement video.

Heavy previously reached out to Jennings’ rep for additional comment and did not hear back.

READ NEXT: Friends React to DWTS Alum’s Shocking Divorce News