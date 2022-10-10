DWTS Season 31 Week 4 Disney+ Night Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing with the fourth episode, Disney+ Night, airing on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The episode featured the remaining 13 professional dancers and celebrity partners performing dances to songs from the Disney+ universe, which is a change from previous Disney nights.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 4 “Disney+ Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

What Happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight? Who Was at the Top of the Leaderboard & Eliminated?

The episode started with the hosts and judges walking into the ballroom following the pro number and a bumper about Disney+. Mickey and Minnie Mouse were also in the ballroom.

First up was Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach performing a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules. It was Daniella’s first dance back in the ballroom after being out with COVID for two weeks. Their dance was a lot of fun to watch. The judges thought it was fun and lively. Len Goodman liked the Jitterbug section, but he was also disappointed with the amount of “tricks” in the dance. Derek agreed, calling them “distracting.” Carrie Ann went all the way and called Joseph a “contender.”

They scored 7s across the board, for a relatively low score of 28 out of 40.

Next up were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke dancing the Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman. Going into it, Sam was worried he wouldn’t be able to keep up the intensity, and he did have a smile on his face for much of the dance, but it was a strong Paso Doble. The judges liked the routine a lot, but they told Sam to make sure to hold onto Cheryl for the lifts. Carrie Ann said she was “very, very proud” of Sam.

They scored a 7 from Carrie, and 6 from each Derek, Len and Bruno, putting them at 25 out of 40.

Next up was Jordin Sparks and Jordin Armstrong with their Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco. Going in, Jordin shared that she wanted to break away from the middle of the pack area but she thought she’d been underscored. Their dance was a joy to watch, and Jordin dedicated it to her son. The judges appreciated her dancing “with your heart” and making the Jazz both fluid and dynamic. Bruno called it a “breath of fresh air,” and Carrie Ann called it “spectacular.”

They scored a 9 from Carrie Ann, 8 from Len, 8 from Derek, and a 9 from Bruno. That puts them at 34 out of 40, and they were ecstatic about their scores.

Fourth to hit the floor were Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

What Dances Were Performed to What Songs on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney+ Night?

