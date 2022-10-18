DWTS Season 31 Week Prom Night Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing with the sixth episode, Prom Night, airing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The episode featured the remaining 11 professional dancers and celebrity partners performing dances to songs from the year of their own prom nights.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 6 “Prom Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

What Happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight? Who Was at the Top of the Leaderboard & Eliminated?

The show started with a professional dancer number and introductions to the celebrities. Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro clarified that scores and votes from Monday night’s episode would be added to those from tonight’s episode to determine the bottom two.

Up first on the dance floor were Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. Durant went to prom in 2007, and he said he had a great time. They danced the Cha Cha to “Sexy Back” by Justin Timberlake. Len Goodman told them the routine was “well done,” but offered a bit of constructive criticism regarding Daniel’s free arm. Derek said the dance was good, but he called the footwork “messy.” They scored 8s from each of the judges, putting them at 32 out of 40 and a 2-night total of 66 out of 80.

Next up was Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. Heidi shared that her prom was 32 years ago in 1990. The two danced a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Derek said he loved seeing Heidi having fun on the dance floor and called the side-by-side section “incredible.” Carrie Ann Inaba said she wanted to see more from the contestant. They received three 8s and one 9, putting them at 33 out of 40 and a total of 69 out of 80 overall.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki took to the dance floor next with their Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse. Vinny shared that he was enjoying dances that he could put emotions into, and this was another. The judges liked the dance, with Bruno calling Vinny a “perfect gentleman” and sharing that he thinks he’s come a “long way.”

Carrie Ann didn’t like the footwork, and Len said he wanted more “in hold,” advising Vinny to work on the marathon dance. They earned 28 out of 40, putting them at 60 out of 40 for the two-night total.

Shangela and Artem Chigvintsev took to the dance floor next with their Cha Cha to “Waiting for Tonight.” The audience ate the performance up, and Len loved the parts with the Cha Cha Cha, but he said he needs “crispier” legs. They received a 35 out of 40, putting them at a total of 67 out of 40 for both nights.

The youngest contestant was up next. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took the dance floor, and Charli shared that she was able to go to prom even though she hadn’t been going to high school with her friends at the time. They performed the Jive to “You Make My Dreams.” Len loved the routine and called Charli a “fantastic dancer.”

They earned a score of 38 out of 40 from the judges (including the first 10 from Len), putting them at 77 out of 80.

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten were up next, performing a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. In her package, Jessie talked about being bullied in high school and hoped the dance would be “therapeutic.” The judges wanted her to have “more control” during the dance, but they gave her encouragement.

They earned scores of 32 out of 40, putting them at 61 out of 80 for two nights.

Following that was Gabby Windey with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She went to prom in 2009, and she and Val performed a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester. Bruno called the dance “very very special,” and he loved the fun dance. They received 10s across the board, receiving the first 40 out of 40 for the night (and the competition other than Selma’s), putting them at 76 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater were up next, and Trevor shared that he used to play in punk bands while doing the “bare minimum” in school. In the pre-recorded package, Trevor shared that he had a hard time learning this dance. Carrie Ann applauded the pair for going for intricate choreography. Len loved the side-by-side, and he called the dance “action-packed.” They received 32 out of 40, putting them at a total of 64 out of 80 for both nights.

Next, Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach hit the dance floor to perform their Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance.” Len thought the dance was “terrific,” and he said that he thought Joseph’s confidence has grown. Derek complimented the “sharp and strong” lunges. They scored a 32 out of 40, putting them at a total of 66 out of 40 for both nights.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong danced a contemporary routine to her song “No Air,” which she said played at her own prom.

What Dances Were Performed to What Songs on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night?

There were performances from the 11 remaining couples on prom night.

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

