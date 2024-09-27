Luce Cannon Doubles Down on Reggie VelJohnson & Diddy Claim

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Reginald “Reggie” VelJohnson is speaking out after rumors surfaced that he had been intimate with Sean “Diddy” Combs in the past. The rumors appear to have been started by Luce Cannon on an episode of the “Drinx With Ginx” podcast, per HipHopDX.

VelJohnson was walking out of the DWTS studio on September 26, 2024, when he was directly asked about Cannon’s claims.

“It’s all [expletive]. I don’t know that man, I never met that man before. I wish him well, though,” VelJohnson told TMZ. The “Family Matters” actor was then asked if he had a message for the people starting these rumors. “Get a life,” he responded.

Luce Cannon Responded to Reginald VelJohnson’s Comments

There is a video of Cannon circulating on the internet in which he claims that he saw “Carl Winslow” in an intimate setting with Combs. Cannon used VelJohnson’s “Family Matters” character when referring to him.

Cannon’s comments were later discussed on the “Flagrant” podcast earlier in 2024, which caused the rumors to stay alive.

Following VelJohnson’s comments on the matter on September 25, 2024, Cannon took to his Instagram Stories to double down on his claims.

“Sweetie! Carls Winslow! You talking about you never met me? You was bent over,” Cannon shouted into the camera. “And you talking about, wishing me the best of luck? Did you say that to Diddy?” he added.

Cannon then shared the video of VelJohnson talking with TMZ. “You never denied the allegations though,” Cannon wrote.

Combs is currently in jail after being indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering by a grand jury on September 16, 2024. The rapper has pled not guilty to the charges and has been denied bail.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told Us Weekly in a statement.

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. … Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Agnifilo added.

50 Cent Reacted to the Reginald VelJohnson Rumor, Per Reports

According to sites like HipHopDX, rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, commented on the rumors on his own Instagram account back in April 2024.

“Ok this is, this is , this is [concerned emoji] I’m not sure what to say anymore. So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too [blushing emoji] LOL ( I NEED A DRINK GUY’S),” he wrote, according to the outlet. It’s unknown if the post was on 50 Cent’s feed or on his Instagram Stories.

Other people have been commenting on Cannon’s claims on social media sites such as X.

“This the worst lie I’ve ever heard. He hears someone having sex and decided, in someone else’s house!, to kick the door down to watch? He couldn’t just turn the doorknob to peek in? This the dumbest story I hope Carl Winslow sues,” one person wrote.

“As much as I despise Diddy. Even if it is true. If it was consensual then I don’t need to know. Unless Reginald VelJohnson was being raped. That’s their business. I think people have it mixed up. It’s not the homosexual acts. It’s the acts being done without consent,” someone else said.

