DWTS Fans Emotional After Season 33 Alum Pens Goodbye Post

Following the week four “Dancing With the Stars” elimination, cast member Reginald “Reggie” VelJohnson wrote about his experience on Instagram. Specifically, VelJohnson gave a lot of credit to his pro partner, Emma Slater.

“I would like to thank my amazing partner Emma ,from the start you have made this experience the BEST, This was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” VelJohnson captioned a post on October 10, 2024.

“Dancing takes a lot. You have to think about where to turn your head, and the what the next step is and still perform. I have so much respect for dancers now, without Emma I would not have been able to do any of it! She is a true professional and keep shining Emma you are my forever friend and I love you,” he added.

VelJohnson and Slater were eliminated after Hair Metal Night. Contestant Eric Roberts and his partner Britt Stewart were also sent home.

Fans Reacted to Reginald VelJohnson’s Post

Shortly after VelJohnson uploaded his Instagram post, Slater responded.

“Thank you my love. So glad we were partners and that you joined the show. I had the time of my life,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, dozens of fans also took to the comments section to react. Many expressed love and support and let the “Family Matters” actor know that they really enjoyed watching him on season 33 of the dance competition show.

Quite a few fans mentioned getting emotional over VelJohnson’s post.

“Crying. You two were the cutest,” said season 33 cast member Ilona Maher.

“I love you Reggie!!!! You were the only reason I watched dwts,” someone else added.

“Got me crying all over again. Adore you both SO MUCH!” a third comment read.

“WE LOVE YOU REGGIE!! You were my favorite every week. You are such a light in this world, thanks for being such a joy to watch,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Emma Slater Cried When She Found Out That Reginald VelJohnson Was Her Partner

Season 33 was very special for Slater from the beginning. In fact, she was over the moon to learn that she’d been partnered with VelJohnson for the season.

“I couldn’t help but cry a little bit when I saw him because I’m such a fan and I have watched ‘Die Hard’ every year … honestly, [for] decades now,” Slater told Us Weekly prior to the season premiere.

In another interview, Slater sang her partner’s praises.

“He is so caring. He’s just lovely. He makes me feel very much taken care of. I love his authenticity and I think that charisma and heart is going to come out in the dancing. I mean, how could it not? He just kind of shines,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following their elimination, Slater posted an emotional tribute to say goodbye to VelJohnson and the season.

“I’m convinced you are an angel, sent from somewhere beyond here, spreading your love so easily it makes the world a better place. Never seen a person shine so bright. I’m going to miss your smiles everyday and the face you do when you forget your steps (my personal favorite). I’m going to miss your stellar choice in shirts and your beautiful words to me. You treated me so well it moved me to tears,” Slater wrote.

She also said that the two have a friendship “that will last a life time.”

