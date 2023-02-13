‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Partners Might Be Dating

In a fan-taken video from the VIP question and answer session on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour stop on Saturday, February 11, 2023, season 31 contestant Daniel Durant answers a question about which cast members are dating, and fans say he revealed that he and his partner, Britt Stewart, have taken their relationship to the next level.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram but later posted on Reddit, has fans thinking Durant and Stewart will announce their relationship soon.

Durant, who is deaf, signs, “Oh, I wanted to go back to the other question when you asked if anyone was dating.”

Durant’s interpreter, Gabriel Gomez’s voice can be heard interpreting, but the video cuts off before Durant announces the relationship, and fans say that’s what happened next.

Fans Say Durant Announced He & Stewart are Dating

Not me getting Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart to admit they’re dating at the DWTS live q&a tonight 👀😏 — Meet me at midnight (@Melanieg18) February 12, 2023

People who attended the show took to the comment section to share what actually happened in the video.

“He said many people kept asking if they are dating. And yes they confirm they are dating,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I understand what he signed very clear.”

Some people were confused about why the news wasn’t made public right away, though another shared that Durant said they are “dropping an announcement soon” about their relationship, and others said they didn’t want to post out of a respect for the partners’ privacy.

People also took to Twitter to say that’s what Durant said during the show.

“Daniel legit just said ‘Britt and I are dating’ and then they did this adorable side hug,” one person who attended the q&a wrote on Twitter.

Fans Have Been Shipping Stewart & Durant Since They Appeared on Season 31 Together

After a recent Instagram Live video, fans asked about their relationship status.

“Britt, I know that you see this so much, but I just have to tell you again, that I love the way you and Daniel look at each other. You can see the love in both of your eyes,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Ok fine, don’t tell us if you’re together or not, I understand you want privacy.. but.. if you are together, just know, BEST COUPLE EVER♥️ and If you aren’t together, just know, BEST PARTNERSHIP EVER.”

During the “Dancing With the Stars” season, some fans hoped the couple would start dating.

One person took to Reddit to share hopes that the relationship evolves into more.

“Okay I usually don’t ship people on tv but this I totally ship,” the thread reads. “Since the nd week I can see something in them where they like each other more than friend. With the trip to NYC, Britt and Gabe insta stories,their previous live, and the necklaces convicted me that they like each other more than friends and I’m here for it.”

They added that it’s “okay if they stay great friends” but they wanted to share their “positive rant” about the relationship.

People replied to the Reddi thread in agreement with the original commenter.

“I hate dwts showmances, but I fully approve on Daniel and Britt becoming a thing,” one comment reads. “They’re so freaking adorable. Him teaching her ASL and her teaching him dance is total relationship goals. The way that Britt stares at Daniel whenever he’s talking during an interview.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.