WATCH: John Travolta Sends Message to Injured DWTS Star

Actor John Travolta is definitely one of the good ones. He recently sent a message to “Dancing With the Stars” Australia contestant Renee Bargh because she’s a huge fan. Watch the message below and get all the details on the “Extra” correspondent’s rib injury and her exit from the competition.

Travolta Wished Bargh Good Luck for Disco Week

Travolta is quite the dancer himself, having shown off his flashy moves in such memorable movies as “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction.” So for disco week, he sent Bargh a good luck message, saying, “You guys are the only connection I have to this dance, so do well, good luck, I love you and I’ll be watching.”

The message was sent to Bargh and her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, professional dancer Jarryd Byrne. On the post, Bargh wrote, “Pinch me!!! A little message from the king of disco @johntravolta ahead of tonight’s rumba and disco marathon. @jarrydbyrne he knows your name!! I hope we make you proud John.”

Bargh first met Travolta when she interviewed him for “Extra,” where she has been a correspondent since 2010. It’s wonderful to see him having some fun, as he has endured a lot of tragedy in his life — first the death of his son in Jett in 2009 and the death of his wife Kelly Preston from breast cancer in 2020.

Bargh Suffered a Rib Injury During the Season

Renee Bargh on How She Injured Her Rib on ‘Dancing with the Stars Australia“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Billy Bush spoke with our very own Renee Bargh, who recently suffered a rib injury while “doing lifts” on “Dancing with the Stars Australia.” Renee explained why it’s her “most painful [injury] ever,” saying, “You can’t breathe, so breathing hurts.” Renee noted that she’s going to get an MRI. 2021-04-20T22:07:22Z

Unfortunately, even a good luck message from the king of disco himself couldn’t save Bargh. She and Byrne were eliminated before the finale. She told TV Week that she had “so much fun,” but was sad not to be in the finale.

“I really wanted to be in the final, so I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. We had such a great dance planned for it,” said Bargh, adding, “But the support and the messages I’ve received have been amazing. I didn’t expect that sort of reaction and it means so much that people saw all the hard work we all put in. I’m bummed I didn’t get to do one more dance, but so glad to have done the show.”

Bargh, who has been a weekend host and “Extra” correspondent since 2010, gave an interview with colleague Billy Bush about her rib injury, which she called the “most painful” injury she’s ever had.

“I’ve never been in so much pain in all my life. Dancing is insane — I’ve got fractured ribs, I’ve got torn intercostal muscles, covered head to toe in bruises, I’m going to get an MRI actually,” said Bargh.

“[The rib injury] did happen while we were doing lifts, so I couldn’t fake it,” said Bargh, adding, “Most painful [injury] ever. You can’t breathe, so breathing hurt. Everything hurt.”

Bargh told TV Week that now that she is off the show, the next “six to eight weeks are predominantly focused on healing [her] body,” but after that, she has some exciting things coming up.

“I have a couple of things in the pipeline but I can’t say anything about them yet. But it’s very exciting, I’ll be traveling and shooting fun segments and just doing things I love which is traveling and meeting people,” said Bargh.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: Did Tom Bergeron Hint at DWTS Return?