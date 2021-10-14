Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans have compiled quite a list of candidates they’d like to see replace Tyra Banks as the host of the show, including past contestant Alfonso Ribeiro, who was a huge fan-favorite when he competed on the show.

The Wish List





Play



Video Video related to dwts fans name their top replacement hosts 2021-10-14T12:00:03-04:00

On a Reddit post that has dozens of upvotes, one user wrote, “Name anyone who would be a better host than Tyra. I will start… Alfonso Ribeiro,” to which another user replied, “Oooo Alfonso would be great!”

Ribeiro is no stranger to hosting. He currently hosts “America’s Funniest Videos” for ABC, a job he took over from Tom Bergeron, actually. He is also no stranger to the ins and outs of “Dancing With the Stars” — he and partner Witney Carson won season 19.

The responses to the post really ran the gamut, from people writing jokes like, “The Muppets were pretty good tonight, not gonna lie,” “My chihuahua,” and “A mop,” to some actual responses that were pretty great ideas like asking past pros to host.

“Louis Van Amstel should take [Derek Hough’s] spot [on the judges’ panel]. Derek and Karina should host. She was such a fireball. Her first season was hilarious,” wrote one user.

Another chimed in with, “The host needs to be someone from the show, whether it be a past contestant who went far or is likable, or some former pro.”

One user said they were torn about Derek Hough because he’s “such a good judge” that they’d hate to lose him on the judges’ panel.

Jeannie Mai was mentioned a couple of times, as was guest host Leah Remini and former pro dancer Julianne Hough. Mario Lopez was also suggested, as was current judge Carrie Ann Inaba — and maybe they could host together!

“I think Carrie Ann would actually be much better as a host at this point. She adds nothing at the judges’ table, but she’d be good at the banter and chit chat and inane emotion-based feedback the hosts give the contestants,” wrote one user. “I’d have Carrie Ann host with a former male contestant like Joey Fatone or Mario Lopez who can keep things light but on track, and who has some personality. Or a TV personality like a John Stamos.”

Heavy recently interview past contestant Victoria Arlen, who is an ESPN reporter and hosts “American Ninja Warrior Junior” on Peacock — she said being asked to host “Dancing With the Stars” would be a “dream come true,” so there’s another possibility right there.

Some Fans Think Tyra Banks Is Killing The Show





Play



Tyra Banks is Feeling the Pressure of the Finale – Dancing with the Stars What does Tyra Banks want from the Dancing with the Stars Finale? Watch here to find out! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3NWatch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T03:42:25Z

Regardless of who they would like to see host, the Reddit fans in this thread agreed on one thing — Banks is ruining the show.

“I suspect Tyra was brought in to drive the show off a cliff. I can’t see it surviving another season with her at the helm. It’s become excruciating,” wrote one user.

“It is a shame the producers clashed with Tom Bergeron over creative differences,” wrote another user. “With Tyra Banks, the promotional posters and ads are all about her. Her outlandish dresses distract from what we want to see, the pros and their partners. She cannot time things correctly; she’s constantly going overtime, rushing the judges, and saying stupid stuff. Look at when Bruno fell off his chair last week; Tom would’ve slipped in a joke that made everybody laugh, but all Tyra can come up with is ‘What the hell?'”

Another fan added, “Tyra is so cold and robotic — she doesn’t bring anything to the show that I like and I miss Tom so much watching her!,” to which one user replied, “I agree, she can’t/doesn’t relate to the contestants, I felt the same when she was hosting [‘America’s Got Talent’]. No connection, no rapport between her & anyone else. Both shows she had to make her spectacular entrance like she’s the only thing that matters. I don’t see the show going on for much longer largely because of her.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Talks Mourning ‘Dancing With the Stars’