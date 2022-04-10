What is Replacing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on ABC?

With the news that “Dancing With the Stars” is moving from ABC to Disney Plus, fans may be wondering what is airing on Monday nights in its place? We will know more after ABC’s 2022 Upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York on Tuesday, May 17, when the network will release its full fall 2022 broadcast schedule, but for now, we do have a few answers.

ABC is Airing Monday Night Football in Place of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Some Weeks

According to Deadline, ahead of the news that “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus, ABC sent a note to its affiliate stations nationwide on Friday, April 8 informing them that airing Monday Night Football is part of the plan for what will replace the long-running dancing competition series.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” said the network in the affiliate note.

In mid-March 2021, ESPN, Disney, and the National Football League cemented a “landmark agreement,” according to the press release, that brings ABC back into the Super Bowl and cements ESPN as the broadcaster of Monday Night Football. But part of the agreement says that in the 2022 season, ABC will air one week of Monday Night Football, and beginning in 2023, ABC will air one-half of the Monday Night Football doubleheader on three different weeks in the season.

Before “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC was the home of Monday Night Football from its inception in 1970 through the fall of 2005. In 2006, it moved to ESPN.

At the 2022 Upfronts, it will be interesting to see what ABC slots in on Monday nights on 2022 when it only gets one Monday Night Football broadcast. Will it stick with an unscripted series? Or put a couple of new scripted series there? Or perhaps move one of its stalwart shows to Monday night? Look for more information on May 17.

The Good News For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Is That It Is Guaranteed 2 Seasons on Disney Plus

As part of “Dancing With the Stars” moving to Disney Plus, the agreement included a two-season renewal, for season 31 and season 32, which means the show will be on at least through 2023. Season 31 is for sure coming in the fall of 2022; there is no word yet as to whether season 31 could air in the spring now that it doesn’t have to make room for “American Idol” on ABC.

Either way, the executives are excited to make “Dancing With the Stars” the first live competition series to air on a streaming service.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” added Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

There is no premiere date set for season 31, but if Disney Plus follows the same pattern as ABC, look for “Dancing With the Stars” to return in mid to late September.

