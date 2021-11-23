2 Pros May Retire Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” officially wrapped up on Monday, November 22, 2021. Now, two professional dancers say that the season may have been their last as part of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has a rotating cast of professional dancers. For example, this season, both Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd were left out of the cast, and two new professionals were hired as full-time dancers but not given celebrity partners this time around.

Now, fan-favorite professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Cheryl Burke say they might be done with the show for good.

Chmerkovskiy Wants To Move On

When Chmerkovskiy first started talking about retirement during season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” fans didn’t believe him. However, even after being voted out, he’s kept up the same narrative.

Chmerkovksiy’s wife, season 30 runner-up Jenna Johnson, says she hopes that he is not done on the show, and she certainly is not.

“I hope it’s not [the end],” she told ET Online. “I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see.”

She said she would be back even if he does not return.

“I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on,” Johnson told the outlet. “So I know he would be really invested in my season, just like he is not. But I’m not done dancing with my hubby on that floor yet. Not done yet.”

Cheryl Burke May Also Retire

Cheryl Burke also may retire from the show, but she thinks that there’s another spot for her if she’s done dancing in the ballroom as a pro.

Burke does not know how long she can continue to be a dancer on the show, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast.

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She also said that there are a lot of young women who are breaking into the field, which can do a number on her ego sometimes.

“But still I don’t know, I have so many question marks. And again, that’s how scary it is to live in the uncertainty,” she shared.

Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

“Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be renewed for another season but will likely return in the fall of 2022.

