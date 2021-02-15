When Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return in 2021?

While Dancing With the Stars does not have an official release date or official renewal for season 30, the timeframe for the show’s return is becoming more clear. It’s likely the monumental season will premiere in late September or early October 2021.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, professional dancer Witney Carson opened up about her desire to return to the show for the upcoming season after taking a season off, and she also dropped a hint about when the show will return.

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Likely Return in Fall 2021

In 2019, Dancing With the Stars began airing just one season per year instead of two. Following that pattern, season 30 will air in 2021, but it won’t be coming to TVs before the fall.

Even though the show has not officially been renewed, it’s very likely to be so. According to TV Series Finale, Dancing With the Stars kept strong ratings throughout season 29, which means it’s likely that it will be renewed for an upcoming season.

The show did see an overall dip in viewership for season 29, however. They were down a total of 8% in total viewership while they were up by 10% in the 18-49 demographic.

Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Be an All-Star Season?

It’s possible that season 30 will feature a number of new stars, but there have also been hints that the season could feature a returning cast of celebrities as an all-star season.

In an interview with TV Insider, Banks revealed that she thinks that season 30 is a milestone for the show, and it should be treated that way when it comes to casting. To her, that would mean bringing back past contestants.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year,” Banks told the outlet. “At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on.”

In a separate interview with TV Insider, pro Cheryl Burke also said she thought it could be a season featuring returning cast members, but she didn’t necessarily mean an all-star season.

“We’re coming up to season 30 of the show and I’ve talked to Leah [Remini] about this and maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?” said Burke.

It’s not set in stone that it will be an all-star season, however, and there are a number of changes that could take place between now and then.

READ NEXT: Will Witney Carson Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30 Following Son’s Birth?