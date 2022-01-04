Fans Call for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Revamp Following Season 30

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” want some changes made to the show after the end of season 30, which aired in November 2021. Some of the changes fans want has to do with the cast of the show, while other changes have to do with timing.

In a December 2021 Reddit thread titled, “if there is a season 31, what improvements do you want to see with the show?,” fans talked about the changes they want made to the show.

“Bring back: Trios, Most Memorable Year, Switch Up Week, Group Dances, Erin & Tom,” one person wrote. “Have better time management.”

Read on to learn more about the changes fans want made for season 31 of the show.

Fans Want the Host Changed

Many fans want the host replaced ahead of the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tyra Banks’s presence on the show has been polarizing for fans, with some calling for her replacement each week.

“Less Tyra,” one person commented on the Reddit post. “I know getting rid of her as a host is probably off the table. But she needs less monologues, zero outfit changes, and her face needs to be far away from the promotional poster. Also, someone needs to script her questions for her or something to avoid what she did to Suni [Lee] happening again.”

During season 30, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had to run off the stage following a performance because she was feeling sick. Banks focused on it more than some fans would have liked.

Plenty of commenters said that they wanted better time management on the show.

“Better time management, cut the unnecessary skits, I would like to go back to two hosts, 1 on the ballroom and 1 in the skybox,” one person commented. “I would like to go back to just 12 couples, it’d be nice to have more than two people in the troupe, long opening numbers, cut down on theme nights.”

Fans Want Derek Hough Back

For season 30, six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough joined the judging panel for the first time alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

On one Reddit thread titled, “what are your thoughts on derek as judge,” fans talked about what they thought about Hough on the panel and whether they would want him to come back.

“Better teacher and choreographer than a judge, but a fair judge who gives solid feedback even if he does overscore a bit often,” the first reply stated.

“I like him and think he should stay,” one reply stated. “He gives good constructive feedback very often. However, I think sometimes he falls down the annoying trap of being overly positive to the point of overscoring and not critiquing flaws and areas that need improvement.”

Some other people agreed with that, saying that they think that Hough overscores contestants, and some people did not want Hough back at all.

“As I’ve said before, [Carrie Ann], Len and Bruno work really well together, they don’t need anyone else,” one person commented.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having Baby