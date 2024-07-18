DWTS Alum Grabs Derek Hough’s Attention With Unexpected Post

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Ricki Lake is fitting into her old dance costumes again. The former talk show host has been working hard to get into shape and uploaded some pics of herself wearing one of the outfits that she wore on the show back in 2011.

“Back in my finals dress from season 13 of @dancingwiththestars in 2011. It fits again! too bad I can’t remember my cha cha,” Lake captioned a post in June 2024.

Lake’s DWTS pro Derek Hough dropped by the comments section to show his support.

“Let’s go,” he wrote, adding a fire emoji. Hough and Lake finished the competition in third place.

The post was just one of many in which Lake has showed off her recent weight loss.

Fans Loved Seeing Ricki Lake in Her Finals Dress

In February, Lake shared an update with fans, letting them know that she had been on a health and wellness journey that she started in October 2023.

“My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years,” she added.

So, when Lake posed in her red fringe dress and dancing shoes a few weeks later, fans loved to see it.

“You’re a star lightening up our worlds :) looking lovely as always,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful. Thank you for not just medicating and proving you can be happy when you workout,” someone else added.

“Look at those Calves!! Girl!!! You don’t mess around,” a third comment read.

Ricki Lake Posed in a Bathing Suit & Said She ‘Worked Hard’

Lake has been posting all kinds of pictures on social media and fans have been supporting her weight loss.

Back on June 17, Lake posted a photo of herself sitting in a swimming pool in a black, one-piece bathing suit.

“I worked hard to get here. Plan to stay awhile,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#feelinggoodinmyskin,” “#happy,” “#selflove,” and “#nofilter.” The post received more than 6,000 likes and more than 200 people commented on it.

About a month later, Lake shared another post, this time on a cannabis farm in Nevada. While the focus wasn’t meant to be on her slimmed down figure, some fans couldn’t help but notice her toned legs as she posed in short denim shorts. Moreover, fans really loved seeing Lake and her husband enjoying one another and their time together.

“You look amazing & so happy!! You’re one of my all time favs!!” one fan commented on Lake’s Instagram post.

“You are so deeply in love and I can feel it through this photo. What a beautiful thing,” another Instagram user said.

