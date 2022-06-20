PHOTOS: Kym & Robert Herjavec Spend Father’s Day in Italy With Twins

Robert Herjavec celebrated Father’s Day in Italy with his wife Kym Herjavec and the couple’s two children, Haven and Hudson, 4.

The Herjavec family is on vacation and has been spending some quality time in places like Portofino and Portovenere, according to their various Instagram shares. The twins have gotten to experience Italian culture through food and exploration, taking in the sights alongside their parents.

On June 19, 2022, Kym shared a special post for Robert to acknowledge Father’s Day and to show him some love.

“Happy Father’s Day @robertherjavec H&H are so lucky to have you as their Daddy, You make every day an adventure and you never miss a moment (I don’t know how you do it) we love you more than anything and I’m so lucky to go through life raising our beautiful kids with you,” Kym captioned her post.

Kym Shared a Series of Photos of Robert & the Twins in Honor of Father’s Day

Kym shared a few photos of the memories that they are all making in Italy. In the first snap, Hudson is sitting on Robert’s shoulders and Haven is standing by his side. In the next photo, Robert was able to hoist both of his kids onto his shoulders and all three smiled at the camera as Kym took the pic.

The third photo was a candid shot of Haven cuddling into her dad, followed by another of Hudson on Robert’s shoulders — this time, a close up. Kym also included a throwback from when the twins were really little.

The last photo in the set was on Haven and Hudson in the ocean with Robert. There was a surfboard floating nearby and Robert encouraged Haven to “hop on.”

As for how the family spent the day, they took in some historic sights in Italy. Shortly after sharing her post, Kym took to her Instagram Stories to share that the family had arrived in Rome. They were walking around The Colosseum before grabbing some lunch.

Robert Shared His Own Father’s Day Post

In response to his wife, Robert shared a Father’s Day post on his own Instagram feed.

“Thank you my gorgeous baby ! Life is a wonderful journey with you @kymherjavec5678 and H&H full of wonder, love and joy ! To all the dads – Happy Fathers Day,” Robert captioned his post, which included all of the same photos and videos that Kym shared.

Robert, who is also a dad to three kids from a previously relationship, isn’t super active on Instagram, but has been posting a lot of photos from Italy.

“Bonjourno Italia !! That’s it ! First time in Portofino – it really is as spectacular as they say !! I just hope I can get good internet,” he captioned a post on June 14, 2022.

The very next day, he shared a photo of himself with his wife heading to dinner. He also shared a sweet video of Haven and Hudson walking in Portofino while holding hands. “Two best friends going for a stroll,” he captioned the post.

