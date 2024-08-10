Robert Herjavec Shares Relationship Update on 8-Year Wedding Anniversary

Robert Herjavec and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec (Johnson) are still happily married. The couple celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary on July 31, and the “Shark Tank” star shared a message on Instagram to mark the special day.

“8 years ago today I married this amazing woman ! Love you baby @kymherjavec5678 – thank you @dancingwiththestars and thank you @sharktankabc – you never know how the dots in your life connect ! Every moment is a blessing,” he captioned a post.

Robert Herjavec shared a few photos from the wedding and included a video that featured the late Olivia Newton John, who attended the soiree.

Robert Herjavec met his wife on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2015. The two tied the knot the following year. In 2018, the couple welcomed twins, Haven and Hudson.

Fans Reacted to Robert Herjavec’s Post to His Wife

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Robert Herjavec’s post to fill up with messages from friends and fans.

“What a blessing! Bloody love you guys. Happy anniversary,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater.

“Happy, Happy Anniversary. I was so happy for you when you got married. A beautiful couple,” another comment read.

“And we all watched you 2 fall in love!! Happy Anniversary,” a third Instagram user said.

“Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple. Love to you both and your beautiful family,” a fourth added.

Kym Herjavec didn’t post a tribute to her husband on their anniversary, but it seems like there was a reason. The mother-of-two announced the death of her father a few days later.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my Dad,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 3. “This one hits pretty hard. There is never enough time, never enough hugs or I love you. What we have are the memories,” she added.

Robert Herjavec Wished His Wife a Happy Birthday in a Separate Post

On August 4 (Australia time), Robert Herjavec took a moment to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday you gorgeous thing @kymherjavec5678 – you bring us so much love and joy ! Love you,” he captioned a post on his Instagram feed. The day, of course, was bittersweet for Kym Herjavec, who was mourning the loss of her dad, and celebrating her birthday at the same time.

Fans loved the photo that the business mogul shared as it was a candid shot of him and his wife standing on a dock together.

“Wishing you a beautiful year ahead. Happy Birthday,” one fan wrote.

“The most beautiful couple. From the moment they met. Nice to see two good, decent, kind people find true happiness,” someone else said.

“She what happens when you we’re adventurous enough to go dancing with the stars you met your dream girl,” read a third comment.

Kym Herjavec posted a few happy birthday messages on her Instagram Stories. However, she hasn’t shared any updates since announcing the death of her dad. Heavy previously reached out to a rep for the ballroom pro who had no additional comment.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of Ex-Girlfriend