Robert Herjavec’s Son Has Him ‘Crying Tears of Joy’

Robert Herjavec and Kym Herjavec’s son Hudson appears to have a new hobby and his dad is beyond excited. The couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” has two children together, twins Haven and Hudson.

In March 2023, Hudson took up horseback riding — sort of. The soon-to-be 5-year-old rode a pony for the very first time.

“This is ‘Fancy Pants’ – the horse , not the boy ! The boy is the amazing Hudson going on his first ever pony ride ! Yes , I’m crying tears of joy !” Robert Herjavec captioned a video posted on his Instagram feed in March 2023.

Helmet strapped on snug, Hudson mounted the horse with relative easy, making both the trainer and his dad very proud. “Good job, Hudson,” Robert Herjavec was heard saying in the video.

Fans Were Excited to See Hudson Herjavec Taking on a New Challenge & Praised Him in the Comments Section of the Post

Hudson didn’t hesitate when getting on the horse and appeared very excited to go on his first ride. Dressed like an equestrian, Hudson was all smiles as he sat in the saddle for the very first time.

Fans filled up the comments section showing their support of Hudson as he tried out something new.

“Hudson is an amazing boy! So glad he is learning to ride so young! Fancy Pants looks like a gentle horse! I can hear how proud you are of Hudson in your voice,” one person wrote.

“I remember those days when our girls started riding and the older one went on to competitions. It’s awesome. So cool for us dads to see them take on new adventures,” someone else added.

“You can see how excited he is as well! Bonding with animals is so important. I grew up riding horses and it was so much a wonderful part of my childhood,” a third Instagram user said.

“Thank you for introducing him to to best sport ever, we need more boys in it,” a fourth comment read.

Robert Herjavec Shared a Photo of Haven at School

Robert Herjavec is a father of five. He has three older kids with his first wife, Diane Plese, and the twins with Kym Herjavec. Over the past couple of years, Robert Herjavec and Kym Herjavec have spent a great deal of time traveling the world with Hudson and Haven, visiting places like Italy in addition to Robert Herjavec’s home country of Croatia.

When they aren’t traveling with mom and dad, however, Hudson and Haven go to school like any other kids their age.

“There is no elevator to success – you’ll have to take the stairs ! Some weekend motivation and truth ! This is from my kids pre school – they have to walk these steps every day ! Start them early!” Robert Herjavec captioned a photo of Haven climbing some stairs at her school on March 24, 2023.

Robert and Kym Herjavec had a travel-packed summer in 2022, but haven’t shared their plans for 2023. Before heading abroad, however, the couple will celebrate the twins’ fifth birthday on April 23, 2023.

