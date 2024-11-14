Robert Herjavec Sends Message to Kym Herjavec Following Big Announcement

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec received support from her husband, Robert Herjavec, after sharing a big announcement.

The ballroom pro has officially will be a part of this year’s Carols in the Domain, an annual Christmas event held in Australia. Kym Herjavec called the opportunity a dream “come true.” Shortly after the announcement was made on social media, Robert Herjavec shared some sweet words for his wife.

“You made all my dreams come true baby – so great to see your well deserved dreams coming to life!! Love you ! Our little family can’t wait to see you on stage,” the “Shark Tank” star wrote in the comments section of his wife’s post.

Carols in the Domain will take place on December 21, 2024.

Kym Herjavec Has the Support of Family & Friends

Robert Herjavec isn’t the only person close to Kym that is excited for her upcoming appearance in Carols.

“Kym, you are such a talented person! I hope Carols in the Domain on 12-21 will be aired in the US as well as Sydney! I know Robert and your kids can’t wait to see you and they love you very much!!” one person wrote.

“Kym What an absolute Dream come true to be performing at @carolsinthedomain Congratulations we will definitely be all watching cheering you on,” someone else said.

“Robert and Kim, this is what God intended it to be together forever in love, joy, peace and happiness with your children,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations Kym. You will knock it out of the park. We are so happy and proud of you. Your California family. Xoxo,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Robert & Kym Herjavec Celebrated Their 8-Year Wedding Anniversary in July

Robert and Kym Herjavec first met when they were paired together on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Their ballroom chemistry was palpable and the two got along swimmingly. They finished the competition in 6th place, but their elimination didn’t end their relationship. The two ended up dating and falling in love.

Robert Herjavec proposed in 2016, less than one year after meeting Kym.

“I still can’t believe that a year after walking into a dance studio of all places, my life has changed this much. Kym is an incredible woman and I’m just so excited for what the future brings for us,” Robert Herjavec told People magazine after getting engaged.

A year later, Kym Herjavec got pregnant — with twins. Hudson and Haven were born in April 2018.

“I never though my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” the new mom captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Flash forward to July 2024, and Robert Herjavec shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of their 8th wedding anniversary.

“8 years ago today I married this amazing woman ! Love you baby @kymherjavec5678 – thank you @dancingwiththestars and thank you @sharktankabc – you never know how the dots in your life connect! Every moment is a blessing,” he captioned a post.

