Robert Herjavec Reveals the Meaning Behind His Twins’ Names

Longtime “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015. He ended up falling in love with his dance pro partner, Kym Johnson, and the two got married.

In 2016, Kym announced that she wouldn’t be returning to DWTS.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

On April 23, 2018, Robert and Kym welcomed boy-girl twins.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels,” Kym captioned a photo of her husband holding the babies in the hospital. About a week later, Robert shared a close up photo of the babies and revealed their names.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here! May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong,” he captioned his post.

Robert was on the May 29, 2022, episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when Clarkson asked him about his twins’ names and he explained the meaning behind Haven and Hudson’s monikers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Gushed About His Twins

When he first joined Clarkson on the couch during her talk show, Robert couldn’t help but gush about his 4-year-old twins. “They’re great. They’re beautiful,” Robert said.

“So, I named her Haven because she’s a little bit of heaven,” Robert said. He added that when people ask him the meaning behind his son’s name he says, “the river?”

Although Robert thinks the name Hudson is “cool,” he admits that he “didn’t put a lot of thought into it.”

Robert has three other kids — Brendan Herjavec, Caprice Herjavec, and Skye Herjavec — from a previously relationship.

In February 2020, Hollywood Life published an exclusive interview in which the former DWTS pro opened up about her twins.

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss. I think that’s a girl thing though. And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her… But they’re both just so sweet and adorable and starting to interact, so that’s fun to see,” she told the outlet.

Haven & Hudson Have Tried Dancing

Hudson and Haven appear to be following in their mom’s footsteps and have already tried dancing. On May 13, 2022, Kym shared a video of her kids learning some basic steps. Haven looked a bit more interested in the lesson than her twin brother, who let out a yawn at one point.

Kym and Robert’s twins are quite active and already have a few hobbies. In May 2022, Kym shared a video of Haven and Hudson taking karate. She deleted the video a short while after posting it.

In the spring, the kids took a trip to New York City with Kym and Robert, and they all enjoyed some fun in the Big Apple as a family. “A Weekend in NYC is always a good idea,” Kym captioned an Instagram post with memories from their mini-vacation.

