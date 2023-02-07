Robert & Kim Herjavec Purchase $26 Million Estate

Robert Herjavec, “Shark Tank” star and the husband of former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Kym Johnson, purchased a $26 million estate in January 2023, according to Dirt.com.

The outlet reports that the property purchased by Herjavec boasts 7.4 acres and includes a modern farmhouse. The home is located in Hidden Hills, which is a city and gated community in Los Angeles County near Calabasas. The location is known for being the home of many celebrities like Britney Spears, Will Smith, Kevin Durant, and Lori Loughlin.

Herjavec and Johnson have five children, three from Herjavec’s previous marriage to Diane Plese and two from his current marriage to Johnson. Their twins, Haven and Hudson, were born in 2018.

The New Home Has a Tennis Court, Volleyball Court & a Pond

Dirt reports that Herjavec’s new home has a full-size tennis court and volleyball court as well as a pond that has koi fish. It also has space for 11 cars. The new home also features 15,000 square feet as well as a glass-walled gym, sauna, and a master suite that includes two bathrooms.

The home also includes a batting cage, pool, and multiple golf greens. Photos of the home are available to see online.

Johnson told Us Weekly in 2019 that she would “love” to have more children, which would certainly help fill up the family’s new 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom home, but Johnson believes that she and Herjavec are done with that portion of their lives.

While appearing on “The Morning Show” in 2020, Johnson shared that they likely are done having children because of their ages. Johnson is 46 years old and Herjavec is 60. Herjavec’s older children are grown up and do not live with the couple.

“If we were younger, definitely, but I think we have missed that boat,” she told the outlet at the time. “But we’re not going to have any more kids even though we would probably like to.”

According to Velvet Ropes, Johnson and Herjavec purchased a home in Hollywood Hills in 2017 for $14.6 million, flipping it and selling it for $17 million two years later. Then, in 2020, according to Dirt, Herjavec and Johnson bought a $15 million home in the same neighborhood. The home had 13,000 square feet of space and sat on 1.7 acres of land.

The couple currently also owns a Toronto home as well as an $8 million home in Newport Beach, according to Dirt. The outlet also reports that the couple primarily resides in their New York City penthouse, which, according to Mansion Global, was purchased for $34.5 million.

“I look out those windows and I see possibility and opportunity,” Herjavec said when he purchased the penthouse, referring to the view over Central Park.

Their penthouse, according to the outlet, is 6,200 square feet and includes four bedrooms.

Herjavec’s Home Was Burglarized in 2019

According to TMZ, Herjavec and Johnson’s home was burglarized in 2019. The outlet reported at the time that Herjavec’s security alarm did not go off because it was not activated. Cops were called after Herjavec arrived home and realized that he had been robbed.

The alleged robbers, according to the outlet, stole $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash as well as other items.

