Former DWTS Guest Performer Acknowledges ‘His Days Are Numbered’

A former guest performer on “Dancing with the Stars” recently opened up about his age and how he’s choosing to live out the time he has left. Rod Stewart is 79 now, but he has no plans to slow down. He accepts his “days are numbered,” but he intends to make the most of the time he has.

The legendary singer performed on “Dancing with the Stars” as Peta Murgatroyd and Damian Whitewood danced in 2010, noted PureDWTS. Entertainment Weekly shared he also performed during an episode in season 9.

Rod Stewart Plans to Enjoy Himself During His Final Years

On July 26, The Sun published an interview with Stewart. The rocker will celebrate turning 80 years old in January. Despite being 79 now, Stewart told the media outlet, “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear.”

Stewart noted, “We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.” He isn’t letting the thought of death take away his day-to-day joy, though. “I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” guest performer added, “I say few — probably another 15 [years]. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

The singer recently wrapped up his “The Hits” residency at Caesars Palace after 13 years, noted Rolling Stone on August 7. He did 200 shows during his residency, but decided he wasn’t fully done yet.

Stewart will take a break from Las Vegas for a bit, but he’s not retiring. Rolling Stone noted Stewart will perform elsewhere throughout the rest of 2024, and then he will return to Las Vegas in the spring.

There are 13 shows for “Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency” scheduled from March through June 2025.

The rocker told The Sun he still “goes mad” drinking alcohol after every night’s performance. He encourages the performers working with him to do the same.

Stewart admitted, “I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that.”

He acknowledged, “Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” performer explained, “The older you get, the more you have to do that.”

Stewart Takes Care of His Health, But Still Has Fun

Stewart noted, “Water has a hell of a lot to do with that. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate.”

He continued, “We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”

The singer doesn’t save all of his drinking for after the show, though. “Before the show I have a quick Bacardi which I am trying to convince myself is good for my voice,” Stewart revealed.

Then, “After a show we all get stuck into the martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party,” he added.

Stewart doesn’t plan to scale back the drinking, but he admitted he is “more aware of my health now than before.” He’s previously had thyroid and prostate cancer.

He admitted, “I am a bit of a hypochondriac.” However, “I’m not on any pills. No nothing.” Stewart noted he sometimes takes an anti-inflammatory after performing if he’s experiencing knee pain, but that happens “rarely.”

The rocker has a trainer he’s worked with for 31 years, and they connect several times a week. He’s even aiming to break the world record for his age at running the 100-meter sprint.

“I have had a good time and a good life and I’ve enjoyed myself, so I wouldn’t ask for anything more,” Stewart reflected. He added, “Probably good health and good health for my children and happiness.”