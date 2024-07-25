DWTS Kid Reunion Has Fans Swooning: ‘Such a Vibe’

Two young children from the “Dancing with the Stars” family recently had a playdate together again after some time apart. Rome Chmerkovskiy, the toddler son of DWTS pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, hit up the playground with Nikita Pashkova, the daughter of Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Fans adored the update on Nikita and Rome’s budding friendship. One Instagram user declared, “Rome and Nikita are such a vibe! ❤️❤️”

Nikita Pashkova & Rome Chmerkovskiy Reunited in Chicago

On July 22, Johnson shared a photo and short video on her Instagram page. The geotag indicated the picture and video were taken in Chicago, Illinois, where the “Dancing with the Stars” dancers have been performing in the “SAVOR After Hours” show at the Broadway Playhouse.

“Nikita’s here 🥹😭💘,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

The still photo showed Rome and Nikita on swings on a playground. They looked at each other and reached their hands out to one another, too.

The brief video showed the two actively swinging as they had their arms outstretched toward one another.

“Their little hands reaching for each other 😭😭😭,” Karagach commented. In a separate comment, she wrote, “I CANNOT😭💜💜💜.”

Pashkov added, “My heart!!!!!”

Both Emma Slater and Angela Ribeiro, the wife of “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, commented with emoji signaling their love for the post.

Kate Flannery, who partnered with Pashkov on “Dancing with the Stars” in season 28, wrote, “Dancer babies unite!!!”

Daniella Karagach ‘Can’t Handle’ How Cute the Pair Is

In January, Rome and Nikita charmed “Dancing with the Stars” fans in another social media post. Slater captured the two little ones greeting one another as Karagach and Johnson supported them in standing.

During that playdate, the families were traveling on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour. Both babies have grown a lot since then and fans gushed over the swinging duo.

“Oh my god 🥹🥹 the reunion we’ve all been waiting for!! They’re just the cutest,” one fan commented.

“The future Mirrorball Champs warming up for the,🏆” another fan wrote.

Someone else shared, “That is so darn cute it hurts! ❤️”

A different Instagram user exclaimed, “Love this! They are the cutest!!! I remember when it all began on the tour bus! ❤️❤️”

Karagach also shared a couple of shots of Nikita and Rome together in Chicago via her Instagram page on July 23. “Dancing with the Stars” fans went wild over that pair of photos, too.

“I seriously can’t handle them,” Karagach admitted in a comment.

A fan gushed, “Oh be still my heart!!! This is ADORABLE!!!!! ❤️”

“Future hubby/wife dance duo, 🪩 💃🏻 🕺🏾 🥰😍” read someone else’s response.

“So cute the lovebirds are together,😍😍😍” another enamored fan wrote.

The “Dancing with the Stars” family has exploded with babies over the past couple of years. In May 2023, People shared a list of babies born to show pros, although it is now slightly outdated.

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson welcomed their second children in 2023, and Maks Chmerkovskiy welcomed his second son with fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd. People noted they have also now added a third son who was born on July 12.

Rome was born in January 2023, and Nikita arrived in May 2023. “Dancing with the Stars” fans love seeing the two toddlers interact, and their parents clearly adore the budding connection, too.