Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson’s Son Treated by Paramedics

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson had to call for emergency help when their 1-year-old son, Rome, fell ill. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros shared a bit about the medical emergency on Johnson’s Instagram Stories on May 2.

“Rough night last night,” Johnson captioned a photo of herself in bed with Rome and Chmerkovskiy, the latter of whom was fast asleep. In a subsequent picture, Rome was sitting on Chmerkovskiy’s lap in the back of an ambulance as a paramedic administered what looked like a nebulizer. Rome appeared to be in good spirits as the paramedic placed the mask over his nose and mouth.

Johnson also uploaded a video, showing her toddler smiling at the paramedic in between breaths.

“This would be our son, so insanely sick, but flirting with the beautiful paramedic helping him,” she wrote.

Johnson didn’t offer any additional information about what happened to Rome.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Shared a Sweet Video of Rome Earlier in the Day

Apparently hours before needing medical attention, Rome appeared all smiles as he sat in the grass while his dad strummed a guitar.

“Papa’s home,” Johnson captioned the video, which was uploaded on May 1. Rome clapped his hands and really seemed to be enjoying the sunshine — and his dad’s music skills.

Fans took to the comments section to note just how sweet the moment was.

“I love the fact Rome actually sits & claps dancing for papa,” one person wrote.

“I mean, literally one of the cutest babies ever,” someone else said.

“Rome is funny he is just chilling god bless him,” a third comment read.

“GET IT BABY ROME …I jus LUUUUUUV how he grooves to the music…so ADORABLY CUUUUTE,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Jenna Johnson Said Rome Was Sick With a ‘Virus’ in March

It’s been a tough couple of months for Rome, who was also sick with a bad virus last month.

“Just checking in since I haven’t been on all day yesterday/today,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 18.

“Little bit of a rough 24 hours over here. Rome came down with a virus and has been a very sad and snuggly baby. 102.6 fever + hurting Tammy. Went to the pediatrician today, snuggled a lot, but daddy came home from his work trip and seem to make the day a whole lot brighter,” she continued.

“I’m convinced nothing hurts your heart more than seeing your baby sad and in discomfort… And without being able to fully communicate. Anyway, hoping tomorrow is a little better for the sweet boy,” she added.

Baby Rome appeared to recover from that sickness and has been spotted on his parents’ social media, being the happy, giggly, wiggly baby that he is. He celebrated his 15-month birthday on April 10. According to an Instagram caption penned by Johnson, Rome “loves music,” his “favorite word is papa,” and he is “the snuggliest baby.”

“Can’t believe we get to raise this boy and receive his love daily,” she added.

