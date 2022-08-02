DWTS Cast Member Mourns Sister on What Would Have Been Her 30th Birthday

Rapper, basketball player and “Dancing With the Stars” season 12 alum Romeo Miller took to Instagram to honor his late sister on her birthday. Tytyana “Tyty” Miller died in May 2022 from an accidental overdose after years of struggling with addiction and substance abuse, something the Miller family spoke openly about during their time on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

On what would have been Tyty’s 30th birthday, Romeo posted an emotional message to his younger sister. Here is what he wrote and how he is honoring her memory:

Romeo Posted a Video of Tyty With Her Daughter

On a video featuring Tyty with her young daughter and other clips of the Miller children together, Romeo wrote that his sister was “one of the coolest and nicest people” and wished her happy birthday.

Romeo’s message reads:

25 years of adventure,

2.5 decades of sweet memories,

309 months of making your siblings smile,

9,430 days of making your parents proud

226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth,

But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that’s what I’ll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity. God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday. ♌️🕊🤍 Psalm 23:4 #ForTyTy

The psalm that he quotes is the famous passage that reads, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

Tytyana Was Laid to Rest on June 10

In a post from early June, Romeo also wrote a heartfelt message to his sister when the family gathered together for her funeral. The post featured a photo of Tyty and a series of photos of the family, plus a screenshot of their last text exchange that ended with “I love yous.”

“During these times, you have taught me the true meaning of strength and faith,” wrote Romeo. “You showed me that even through adversity, you could still choose to be a light. There are no goodbyes for us, because you will always be in my heart lil sis. Big brother loves you dearly and everything I do, will be for you. We all will celebrate you and like I said just last week; Love u too! Romans 8:28 🤍🕊 #ForTyTy

In the comments, actress Cassie Scerbo left a sweet message, writing, “Sending all my love and prayers. May God place his healing hands upon your family at this time, I know your beautiful sister is flying high with the best of ‘em.”

Romeo, who finished in fifth place on season 12 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and his father, rapper Master P, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum, have been outspoken lately about how they want to take Tyty’s death and do something good with it.

In an interview on “CBS Mornings,” Master P said that going to his daughter’s funeral felt like going to his own funeral.

“It was the worst call that a parent can get … my sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child,” said the rapper, adding, “Going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. I don’t want to go to no more funerals.”

He went on to say that he wants to turn his pain into passion and find a purpose in helping others.

“I love her, I think about her everyday. It took me and my family to go through something that I can’t, I just can’t stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids,” he said.

His No. 1 piece of advice for people struggling with substance abuse themselves or in their family is to talk about it openly to try to do away with the stigma surrounding addiction.

“Talk about it. Don’t hold this as a secret. Because when you talk about mental illness and you talk about substance abuse, people don’t want to say this happened to my kid, but this is affecting us as Americans … don’t be afraid [to talk about it],” said Master P.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

