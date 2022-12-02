‘The Voice’ Season 22 Artist Shares Heartfelt Post to Fans After Elimination

“The Voice” season 22 top 10 contestant Rowan Grace, who was a part of Blake Shelton’s team, thanked fans after officially being eliminated from the show on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

“more words to come, but for now, thank you all so much❤️,” she wrote on Instagram after her elimination from the show.

She later shared a sweet post to her teammates, bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape.

“My boys!” she wrote. “These guys are like my brothers and I’m so grateful to have them!! So excited to see you guys kill it this week ily.”

On her Instagram Stories and on her TikTok, she also sent a heartfelt message to her fans.

“Reading all your messages right now, and I feel so loved,” she said in the video. “I can’t believe my life, and I just love you all so much. Your support has kept me going throughout all of this, and I’m so grateful for you guys.”

The 17-year-old singer later shared a thank you to fans for getting her to 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans Showed Their Support For Grace

For her top 10 performance, Grace sang “i love you” by Billie Eilish, a song that was chosen for her by fans of the show. Then, for the Instant Save performance, she sang “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac. Ultimately, Kim Cruse was voted through on the Instant Save, sending both Grace and Kique home ahead of the semi-finals.

In the comment section, fans showed their support for the young singer.

“literally so robbed. your shine was one of the brightest on the stage, you should be so so so proud of yourself. you have such a bright future ahead of you. we are all rowan STANS,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another shared that they were sad Grace’s journey on “The Voice” was over.

“Now go home and be with your family and friends that you haven’t seen in months and enjoy your youth,” they added. “When your time comes you will know it and you will hit the ground running!”

Shelton Offered Encouragement for the Artist

Grace had quite the journey on “The Voice.” During her Blind Audition, she earned a three-chair turn from the coaches, choosing between Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. She ended up joining Stefani’s team, but she lost in the three-way Knockouts, which led her to be stolen by Shelton for his team for the live shows.

Despite the fact that Grace was eliminated from the competition, Shelton believes she has a career ahead of her in the music industry.

“I don’t like to say that I stole you; I feel more like I adopted you from Team Gwen,” Shelton said after Grace’s Instant Save performance. “Everybody’s going home from this show in two weeks either way. You’ve gotten a chance to prove yourself to America, you’ve gotten a huge fanbase. Music is your future. I hope you continue on for the next two weeks, but you’re on the right path. I’m so happy for you. It’s only just beginning for you.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.