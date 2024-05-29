Former DWTS Pro’s Ex Has New Partner Over Fear of Marriage

A relationship involving the ex-husband of a retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer seems to be getting more serious by the day. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence split less than three years after their wedding, and he has since started dating TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Thomas recently opened up about her relationship with Lawrence and credited him for a big change in how she thinks about marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rozonda Thomas Has No Fear Regarding a Future With Matthew Lawrence

On May 10, Thomas took to Instagram to share a short clip of an interview she did with Portia Bruner, the host of “Portia” on Fox 5 Atlanta. In the caption of her Instagram post, Thomas wrote, “When ya know, YOU KNOW!!”

As the women started to discuss Thomas’ romance with Lawrence, the TLC star admitted she used to fear marriage. However, that is no longer the case.

“I don’t have any fear at all when it comes to him,” she revealed. Thomas explained, “It is just the way he is as a man. He’s a good guy. He has an amazing heart.”

She also said he “checks off all of my list, except for a few.”

Thomas admitted she was never someone who was excited and eager to get married. Rather, she was “really terrified” and afraid. She never wanted to end up divorced, and that fear held her back.

While she never wanted marriage, divorce, or drama, Lawrence has changed her perspective. She also noted they are “on the same page” and their relationship is “so easy.”

The Couple Has a Lot of Support From Fans

During the interview, Thomas shared, “This is the first time that we have both experienced being in a relationship to where, I mean, there’s no drama at all, like, we get along.”

Thomas added that while she and Lawrence have their differences, “still to this day, we’ve never had an argument.”

She continued, “I don’t even understand why we would have to have an argument in the first place. Again, we have disagreements, but it doesn’t have to escalate” into a full-fledged fight.

Lawrence and Thomas regularly gush over one another in interviews, and both have referenced plans for the future together. So far, however, they have not gotten engaged. Regardless, fans seem excited for them.

Thomas’ beau was quick to comment on her Instagram post about the interview. Lawrence wrote, “🙈😊🥰 the feeling is definitely mutual! ❤️”

His comment received over 9,000 “likes” and generated more than 80 replies.

One fan responded, “Ahhhh!!! Y’all are so stinkin cute!!! 😩😩😩🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Another wrote, “We love y’all’s love ❤️ Stay Blessed. 🙏🏽”

“Thank you both for putting smiles back on the others faces 🖤 gives this single lady hope, 🖤” added a different Instagram user.

Someone else commented, “A relationship with no drama and you can work out your differences without arguing is a win. 🔥❤️”

As People noted, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022. The divorce between the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer and her ex-husband was finalized in September 2022.