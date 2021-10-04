Fans Call Out ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for ‘Confusing’ Season 30 Rules & Protocols

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” threw fans a curveball when one of the professional dancers, Cheryl Burke, tested positive for COVID-19 just a week into the competition. Because she and her partner, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, had practiced their dance and filmed it during rehearsals, they were still able to compete in the second week of the competition.

Later in the week, Rigsby announced that he also tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t know how they would be able to proceed in the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” has announced in a piece reported by Entertainment Weekly that it will allow both contestants to compete separately and remotely in order to get votes and judge scores, meaning they will not be disqualified from the competition and that they would still have a chance to continue.

After all of this, fans are wondering what the COVID protocols actually are when it comes to professional dancers and celebrities.

Celebrities Are Flying Around the Country but Married Pros are Living Separately

During the current season, the married professional dancers are not allowed to live together. That means Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber and Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are all living separately from one another.

While that’s happening, however, the celebrities are uploading Instagram photos and videos of them hanging out with the other contestants, one Reddit thread pointed out.

“Thought dance couples were supposed to be in a bubble? Isn’t that the point of not allowing married pros to see each other?” the title of the thread reads.

The photo with the post shows Melora Hardin hanging around with Matt James and Lindsay Arnold during the Disney shoot.

One person replied, “Yeah I really don’t understand keeping married couples apart if celebs and pros are gonna act like this..if I was Sasha/Emma, Val/Jenna or Daniella/Pasha and saw this I would be low-key annoyed.”

Another said, “This is tone deaf with what’s happening with Cheryl and Cody.”

“I get it that this was planned in advance but Cody & Cheryl tested positive and they really said, ‘send them all to Disneyworld!'” another person replied.

A Representative Says the Show ‘Follows CDC Guidelines’

In a statement to People, a representative assured that the production is following current CDC guidelines and adhering to a “pod” system.

“We follow CDC guidelines and a comprehensive safety plan that includes social distancing, PPE and KN95 masks,” the source told the outlet. “​All of Zone A is required to be fully vaccinated, regular testing of cast and crew and more. ​On set we have a strict pod system, all couples have their own hair and makeup so the pods are no more than four people.”

A source also told the outlet that some of the married professionals are upset about the rules since they can only see each other on Mondays, but then they’re all in a ballroom together maskless and allowed to visit and talk with one another.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

