DWTS Champ Shows Off Growing Baby Bump Ahead of Due Date: PHOTOS

Season 20 Mirrorball winner Rumer Willis is preparing to welcome her first child. The “Dancing With the Stars” champ is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

On March 27, 2023, Willis shared some new photos of her growing baby bump ahead of her little one’s arrival. “It’s giving ‘She’s A Brick House’ Energy and I like it hehe,” Willis’ caption read, on part. In the photos, she wore a black and white checkered dress with a camel-colored sweater. She cradled her bump, adding that she “just felt cute” in the “cozy outfit.”

Willis hasn’t shared her exact due date, but announced her pregnancy in December 2022. At the time, she captioned a photo of Thomas kissing her tummy and added the sprout emoji. In the time since, Willis has shared a few pictures of the way her body has changed and she has also shared products that she’s really enjoyed throughout her pregnancy.

Her post on March 27, 2023, was no different as she shouted out the company that made her comfy clothes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Has Been Trying to Focus on Self-Care Ahead of Her Labor & Delivery

As Willis is nearing the end of her pregnancy, she’s trying to focus on taking time for herself, slowing down, and taking it all in.

On March 23, 2023, Willis shared a post of herself taking a bath.

“Learning to slow down and take care of myself is not always easy especially while I am growing a human (there always seems to be something to do),” she wrote. “These last few weeks I have really been focusing on taking time for self care and have been making it a nightly routine to take a bath and unwind,” she added.

Back in January 2023, Willis told fans that she really wanted to be sure that she was using natural products throughout the course of her pregnancy and stressed the importance of paying attention to what she was consuming and which products she was using.

“As soon as I found out I was pregnant one of the first things I did health-wise was start looking at what I was putting in my body and on my body, from food to lotions, oils, beverages and especially vitamins. I wanted to find the most natural things I could with the fewest ingredients,” she wrote. In the caption, she also shared the pre-natal vitamins she was taking.

Rumer Willis Was Feted With a Baby Shower in Mid-March

Just weeks ahead of her baby’s expected arrival, Willis’ family got together to throw her a “magical” baby shower. Although Willis hasn’t shared many details of her special day just yet, she has shared some of the things that made her shower extra special.

“Two of my favorite gifts from my baby shower are these glorious little friends for my baby’s room. They are magical mama and baby alpaca statues that just make me smile whenever I see them,” she captioned a post of oversized alpaca stuffed animals.

On March 21, 2023, Willis shared that she worked with Free People to create one-of-a-kind gift bags for her shower guests.

According to People magazine, Willis’ mom, Demi Moore, along with her sisters, Scout and Tallulah Willis helped plan the event. Rumer Willis’ dad, Bruce Willis, did not appear in any of the photos obtained by the outlet.

