DWTS Champ Feted With Baby Shower After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Three months after “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis revealed that she is pregnant with her first child, her family and friends gathered to throw her a baby shower on March 12, 2023.

According to People magazine, the shower was hosted by Willis’ mom, Demi Moore, and her two sisters, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis. At the event, which was held in Los Angeles, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas “performed together” — both are talented singers.

Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Instagram on December 20, 2022, posting a black-and-white photo of Thomas kissing her belly and adding a sprout emoji in the caption and nothing more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis’ Family Is Excited to Welcome the New Baby

Rumer Willis glowed in a white, off-the-shoulder dress that cradled her baby bump.

Her family, inclusive of her dad Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis and their two younger girls Mabel and Evelyn, gathered to celebrate the parents-to-be. Notably missing from the event was Bruce Willis, however, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after being diagnosed with aphasia months prior.

Rumer Willis’ family has been overjoyed to welcome a new life into the family — and perhaps no one is more excited than her mom. Shortly after Rumer Willis confirmed her pregnancy news, Moore took to Instagram to let everyone know that she was “Entering [her] hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

On December 21, 2022, Moore shared a photo of the Willis girls at a doctor’s appointment where Rumer Willis had an ultrasound. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” she captioned a snap.

In March 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Moore “can’t wait to be a grandma.”

“[She] is helping Rumer get ready in all kinds of ways – figuring out the nursery, brainstorming baby names, buying her ‘what to expect’ type books, recommending vitamins and of course sharing her own experiences of a smooth pregnancy,” the source said.

Rumer Willis Has Only Shared a Few Updates About Her Pregnancy

The season 20 DWTS champ has kept details of her pregnancy fairly private. For example, she hasn’t revealed her due date. On February 24, 2023, she posted an Instagram video of some of her favorite mommy-to-be items and said that she’s on “the last leg” of her pregnancy.

Willis has only shared a handful of photos of her growing baby bump over the past three months. When it comes to what she shares on Instagram she has generally kept things very broad, sharing quotes and other inspirational things on her Instagram Stories and sticking to products she loves whenever she shares photos on her feed.

In addition, Rumer Willis has chosen not to find out the sex of her baby. “I’m not finding out if it’s a boy or a girl, but the energy of this child is so spicy. So, so spicy,” she said on the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast.

Rumer Willis has the support of her beau, who penned a tribute to her on his Instagram feed on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m beyond grateful that we get to make a family together. Thank you for growing our child from scratch, I have so much reverence and respect for this journey you’re on. We’re on it together, but you’re doing all the heavy lifting and I get to just cheer you on, feed you tacos and appreciate you. I can’t wait to dance around the kitchen with our baby,” Thomas wrote on February 14, 2023.

She wrote him a similar message, thanking him for making her “a mama.”

