DWTS Champ Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Boyfriend & Newborn

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has shared a couple of never-before-seen photos of her newborn baby girl.

On May 30, 2023, Rumer Willis, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 20, penned an Instagram tribute to her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, in honor of his birthday. Along with her caption, she included some sweet family photos.

“Last year we were still discovering each other and now this year we get to celebrate with this beautiful girl we made,” Willis wrote. In the cover photo of the post, Thomas was pictured lying in bed with the couple’s newborn daughter Louetta. The next photo was one from Willis’ baby shower which she hadn’t previously shared. In the second to last post, baby Lou rested on Thomas’ chest as she slept.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Called Her Daughter ‘Magical’

Willis hasn’t shared too many details about her baby girl, who was born on April 18, 2023. Willis has only shared a handful of photos of her daughter, including two on Mother’s Day.

Her post to Thomas, however, encompassed the couple’s one-year relationship and included some

“You are such a gift, I love the way you giggle and when you make me laugh especially when I’m sad and grumpy. I love your passion for music and soil and your desire to learn. I love your silliness and how you’re always trying to make Lou and me smile. I love the way you cook and could eat your tacos every day,” Willis wrote in her Instagram caption.

“I love that we get to be kids together and parents to this magical little girl. I love that you are my partner in crime in this wild adventure. We love it when you sing to us. It’s the reason I fell in love with you before I knew anything about you, even your name. You truly have such a gift and I can’t wait to see you shine this year even brighter than you already do,” the caption continued.

“You are such a great dad and our girl is so lucky to call you papa,” Willis later added, signing the note from Thomas’ “girls.”

Rumer Willis Thanked Derek Richard Thomas in Her Mother’s Day Post

Willis found love with Thomas after watching him perform. She was instantly drawn to him, which she candidly talked about during the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast.

Willis also included Thomas in her post on Mother’s Day, taking some time to thank him for the role in her life.

“@derekrichardthomas my partner in crime in this uncharted journey into parenthood thank you for giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world. She is so lucky to have you as her papa and loves you so much. We are so grateful for you and love you so much,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: One-Time Mirrorball Champ Says She May ‘Possibly’ Return for Season 32