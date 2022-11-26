SEE IT: DWTS Champ Makes New Romance Instagram Official

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ appears to be in love and is sharing her new romance with her fans on social media.

Rumer Willis, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy on the show’s 20th season, is dating musician Derek Richard Thomas. It is unclear exactly how long the two have been an item, but the Daily Mail shared some photos of them at a farmer’s market in West Hollywood in July 2022, which may have been one of their earliest dates.

In October 2022, Willis confirmed that she and Thomas were an item when she shared a couple of posts to her Instagram Stories on National Boyfriend Day.

“@derekrichardthomas you’re my favorite human,” she captioned one of the pics. And while Thomas has popped up on Willis’ Instagram feed in the past, she made their relationship officially Instagram official on November 15, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Willis & Thomas Posed for Outdoor Photos & Both Shared Them on Social Media

Willis and Thomas shared some photos of themselves posing together in a wooded area with some snow on the ground behind them. Both dressed in fall attire, they looked very happy together.

The post didn’t need much of a caption, so they decided to go with a string of black and red emoji, including a couple of black hearts, a lobster, and a lady bug.

In some of the photos, there is a dog standing in front of the couple, and in some of the other photos, Willis is seen giving her beau a kiss — once on the cheek and once on the lips. Several people left comments on the post, many letting Willis know that they approved and were so happy for her.

Two of the comments were from DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson, both of whom became close to Willis while she was on the show (Willis won the Mirrorball with Johnson’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy).

On November 17, 2022, Willis shared another pic with Thomas. The two attended an ESPRIT event.

“Out on the town with my handsome fella…” she captioned the snap.

“Love you,” Thomas commented, adding a kissy face emoji.

Thomas Shared a Post in Honor of Willis’ Birthday

While November 15, 2022, may have marked the first time that Willis made her relationship with Thomas clear on her Instagram feed, he actually made their relationship Instagram official months earlier.

“In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. You’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life,” Thomas captioned a pic on August 16, 2022.

Willis left a string of in love emoji in the comments section.

The comments on Thomas’ photo stacked up with people loving to see the two happy together.

“This post makes my heart happy. I’m so happy for yall!” one comment read.

“Perfect sentiment from a man. Happy birthday sweet lady!” someone else wrote.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Reveal Big News