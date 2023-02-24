DWTS Family Rallies Around Former Mirrorball Winner After Devastating News

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is rallying around former Mirrorball Trophy winner Rumer Willis after she shared a health update about her father, Bruce Willis.

In March 2022, Bruce Willis’ family revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia; a condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate. Over the course of the past year, he has had additional symptoms, and doctors have diagnosed him with frontotemporal dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” read an Instagram caption shared by several of Bruce Willis’ family members, including Rumer Willis, on February 16, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Willis Family Received an Outpouring of Support After Sharing Bruce Willis’ Diagnosis

During her time on DWTS, Rumer Willis formed a few relationships with some cast members that turned into friendships that have spanned years. Some of those people commented on the Instagram post that she shared about her father.

“Sending you and your beautiful family love and support,” wrote longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Sending you all so much love,” ballroom pro Sharna Burgess added.

Former DWTS competitors Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame and Nick Viall from “The Bachelor” also commented on Rumer Willis’ post.

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore also shared the post, and a couple of additional DWTS people commented there.

“Damn. Such a beautiful man,” Rumer Willis’ season 20 dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy said, adding a crying face emoji.

“Sending love,” season 31 star Selma Blair added.

The next few years of Bruce Willis’ life will undoubtedly be challenging as his condition worsens. Sadly, there is no cure or treatment for frontotemporal dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bruce Willis Is Set to Become a Grandfather for the First Time

Rumer Willis will make Bruce Willis a grandfather for the first time when she welcomes her first child sometime in 2023. The DWTS champ announced her pregnancy on Instagram in December 2022, sharing a photo of her baby bump along with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas bending down and kissing it. She captioned the post with the sprout emoji.

“I’m not finding out if it’s a boy or a girl but the energy of this child is so spicy,” Rumer Willis said on the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast.

Rumer Willis also spoke about how she has changed since becoming pregnant. “It’s deeply confronting when parenthood is in front of you and it’s made me upgrade so fast,” she said.

Although she hasn’t revealed her exact due date, Rumer Willis and her beau Thomas are already busy prepping for baby and figuring out a birth plan — and a place to live. Rumer Willis explained that she’s hoping to move in with Thomas before the baby is born.

