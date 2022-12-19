DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Completely Changes Her Look Ahead of the New Year

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has made a big change to her look ahead of the new year. In early December 2022, Rumer Willis shared a photo of her new hairdo, which she decided to dye a “tasty shade” of chocolate brown.

Willis had been sporting red hair for the past several months but decided that it was time for a new look to take her into the colder months of the year.

“Decided to take my [strawberry] locks and turn them into a tasty shade of [chocolate] for fall with the help of my incredible hair queen @alchemistamber,” Willis captioned a photo of her new ‘do.

Willis Shared the New Photo as Part of an Ad

Although Willis did decide to make a hair color change, she shared her new look as part of an ad for Nutrafol.

“I’m so delighted that I have the freedom to play with color because I take such good care of my hair and take @nutrafol everyday. My hair is the longest and healthiest It’s been in years, don’t let the curls deceive you my hair is deceptively long,” her caption read.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to react to Willis’ new look and many think that the darker color suits her.

“I LOVE this chocolate color on you babe, GORGEOUS,” one person wrote.

“Love this color on you,” someone else echoed.

“Your curls are amazing. I liked the red before but a change is always fun to do,” read a third comment.

“Aw you look so much like your beautiful mama in this picture. Your hair is so lovely,” a fourth Instagram user added. Willis’ mom is “G.I. Jane” actress Demi Moore.

Willis Has Changed Her Look Since Her Time on DWTS

When Willis competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015, she had extremely dark, nearly jet black hair. Although she sported a few different looks throughout her time on the show, she didn’t really make any drastic changes until years later.

In mid-2022, Willis shared a selfie in which she had curly red hair — and freckles on her face. Her overall look was for something that she was working on at the time, but she has kept her curly red hair in play for several months.

While several fans really seemed to like Willis’ more natural, back to her roots, look, some didn’t even recognize her.

“You look like some one else,” one person wrote.

Willis doesn’t often change her look and she really seems to be embracing her natural style lately. However, she did have some fun jumping in on the recent AI trend using the Lensa App, and she shared several of the pictures that she used on an app that gave her several different looks.

“Needs the space to be them all,” she captioned the post. Tons of people commented on Willis’ post letting her know that her AI photos looked amazing.

