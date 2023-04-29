DWTS Champ’s Family Reacts to Baby News

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. The former reality star announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post on April 25, 2023.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic,” Willis captioned an Instagram post. “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she added.

Baby Louetta is the first grandchild for Willis’ parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She’s also the first niece of Rumer Willis’ two sisters, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, as well as her half-sisters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis’ Family Has Reacted to the Birth of Baby Louetta

The whole Moore-Willis family has been overjoyed to meet the new baby since Rumer Willis found out she was pregnant in 2022.

“[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” Rumer Willis told People magazine weeks before she gave birth.

After Rumer Willis’ pregnancy announcement, Moore shared a photo on her Instagram feed accompanying her daughter to an ultrasound appointment.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” she captioned the post.

Now that Louetta is here, the whole family seems overjoyed.

“Omg we love her so so much,” wrote Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Rumer Willis’ dad.

“Pure love for this little birdie,” Rumer Willis’ mom, Demi Moore, added.

“Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. Ill love you every moment of every day ! Youre kooky aunts are obsessed with you,” Rumer Willis’ sister Tallulah Willis said.

“I weep for the perfection of my niece,” Rumer Willis’ other sister, Scout Willis, wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 25, 2023.

Bruce Willis Has Been Dealing With Serious Health Issues

Bruce Willis isn’t active on social media. The “Die Hard” actor has been dealing with some serious health issues after being diagnosed with aphasia.

In February 2023, the whole family shared an update on Bruce Willis’ condition.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing,” the social media post read.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the caption continued.

Bruce Willis hasn’t publicly responded to becoming a grandfather.

