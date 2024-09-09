DWTS Champ Heads to Italy Following Surprise Split

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis took her daughter, Lou, to Italy for some mommy and me time.

“Ladybug takes Italy,” Willis captioned an Instagram post on September 6. She shared several photos and video clips from the trip during which she created unforgettable memories with her 1-year-old. At the end of the montage, Willis included a video of Lou dressed up in a ladybug costume.

The trip comes after Willis and Derek Richard Thomas’ split.

“I am single momming it and coparenting,” Willis responded to a fan during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August. “I’m so grateful for Lou She is the best thing in my life and I’m forever grateful 1 was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Rumer Willis’ Post in the Comments Section

For quite a few months, Willis was very careful about sharing too much about her baby girl. In fact, she only recently started sharing photos and videos of Lou’s face on social media. However, her Instagram post about her trip to Italy featured quite a bit of Louetta, and fans loved it. Many feel as though the toddler looks like her famous grandfather, Bruce Willis.

“Omg her patting your face when on your shoulders. Such a precious ladybug,” one person wrote.

“She took it completely and is NEVER giving it back. Oh my Goodness…..she is in love with life,” someone else added.

“OMG, Willis genes are very strong. She very much looks like you and your sisters when you were little,” a third comment read.

“That baby totally looks like Bruce,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Rumer Willis Thoroughly Enjoyed Her Time in Italy

On August 29, Willis let her fans know that she was escaping the city on a fun adventure.

“Got a few more reasons to smile today and Running away for a bit… See you on the other side LA,” she captioned an Instagram post. A few days later, she uploaded a video of her in-flight skincare routine.

On September 4, she uploaded some snaps from her time in Venice where she attended an amFAR event.

“When in Venice do like the Venetians do… Thank you @amfar for an unbelievable evening. I feel so honored to have performed on your stage. What you do is nothing short of amazing,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aside from some work things, Willis also made time to sightsee — and to eat her fair share of pasta.

“Goes to Italy and never comes back,” Willis captioned another Instagram post. “I’ll be dancing around here in my favorite dress from @christydawn eating pasta everyday,” she added. In the photos, Willis posed in a blue dress that she paired with tube socks and a pair of sneakers. She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a braid and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. She also wore some jewelry, including several gold hoop earrings as well as a gold necklace that features her daughter’s name, “Lou.”

