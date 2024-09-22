DWTS Champ Causes Stir With Mystery Man Following Surprising Split

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis was spotted kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles, according to photos supplied by Page Six.

The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was all smiles as she put her hands around a tall, brunette male with a mustache. According to the report, the duo was standing outside of a fire station when they were photographed by paparazzi.

The mystery man was wearing a Los Angeles Fire Department t-shirt, a pair of navy blue joggers, and some New Balance sneakers. Meanwhile, Willis wore a tea-length baby blue dress and a pair of brown boots.

Fans Reacted to Rumer Willis’ New Romance

On September 16, Page Six posted photos of Willis and her apparent new guy on Instagram. Dozens of people took to the comments section of the post to react. Some people claimed to know the man in the photos and issued warnings to Willis.

“She is kissing him like they have been together for a while! Was she juggling her ex and this man at the same time?” one person wondered.

“Who gave him that shirt? He’s has been trying to become a firefighter for a decade. I guess he gave up and settled for a tee shirt, mustache, and parking spot outside of the station,” someone else wrote.

“Does Rumer know he’s a cheater, broke, has no car, & lives with his parents,” another Instagram user said.

“The post says mystery man, but the comments are tearing him apart like everyone here went to high school with him or something,” a fourth comment read.

One person in the comments said that he used to workout with the man in the photos and identified him as Kelly Scheer.

Rumer Willis Split From Derek Richard Thomas Earlier This Year

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August, Willis was asked if she and Derek Richard Thomas were still together, she said no.

“I am single momming it and coparenting,” she responded. “I’m so grateful for Lou She is the best thing in my life and I’m forever grateful 1 was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life,” she added. She had quietly deleted almost every trace of Thomas from her Instagram feed.

On August 16, Willis posted about her 36th birthday and mentioned her daughter but not Thomas — a sign that the two were done.

“My tiny girl you are every birthday wish I’ve ever had come true. You are my soulmate and the love of my life. This last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you,” Willis’ Instagram caption read, in part.

She and Thomas had been dating since 2022 and welcomed a daughter named Louetta in April 2023.

Following their split, Willis took her daughter on a trip to Italy.

“Ladybug takes Italy,” Willis captioned an Instagram post on September 6. In it, she shared some photos from the memories they made together while in Europe.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Dreams of Hosting, But Will She Replace Julianne Hough?