DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Has Completely Changed Her Look

The season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” winner has completely changed her look since the show.

Rumer Willis is known for her jet black straight hair, not unlike that of her mother Demi Moore’s. While she was competing on DWTS, Willis kept her hair dark. However, in 2021, she went red. She shared a photo of her new look on Instagram at the time, debuting what appear to be natural curls along with her copper-hue.

She has shared quite a few photos of her red hair, and even sported bangs over the past year. However, on May 16, 2022, she shared her first selfie since March 2022. Willis had defined freckles on both of her cheeks and across her nose — which also featured her signature hoop nose ring.

It seems as though Willis’ look may be for a film that she’s shooting. In an Instagram post uploaded on May 19, 2022, she revealed that she’s been working a lot.

“I’ve been shooting a lot of nights the past few weeks,” she captioned the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Willis’ 70s Look

Willis appeared to be dressed for a movie or photo shoot, wearing a disco-style outfit complete with a mirrored top, snakeskin-patterened pants and a pair of white boots with a chunky heel.

“Disco Queen •••• Roberta Gee Whiz,” she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to let Willis know how they felt about her new look. Most people loved Willis’ post, and shared heart eyes emoji, fire emoji, and heart emoji. Others pointed out that she looked like her mom, and plenty of positive comments read “gorgeous” or “hot.”

“You look like some one else,” one person wrote.

“You have an Amber Heard vibe going on here,” another comment read.

“WOW look more like ur mama in this than I’ve seen before,” a third Instagram user added.

“You look so much like your beautiful mother,” echoed another.

“LEAVE YOUR LIPS ALONE!!” someone else said.

Willis Had Short Curly Hair at the Dior Fashion Show

On May 19, 2022, Willis and her sister Scout were in attendance at the Dior Men’s 2023 spring/summer runway show that was held in Los Angeles.

In photos supplied by the Daily Mail, Willis wore a brown ensemble that consisted of a pair of high-water pants and a matching blazer that she wore over a white button-up shirt. She didn’t button the blazer, but she did roll the sleeves up. She finished off the look with a pair of suede boots in the same hue as her suit. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and some subtle jewelry as her accessories of choice.

Willis wore her hair at shoulder length — but still red and with her curls. She also had bangs that brushed the top of her sunglasses. The Daily Mail suggests that Willis did not actually chop her hair for the event but, instead, tucked her longer locks into her shirt so it just appeared as though she cut her hair.

