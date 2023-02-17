DWTS Champ Opens Up About Surprise Pregnancy for the First Time

On December 20, 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” season 20 champ Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Willis has posted a few photos of her growing belly on Instagram and has shared several pregnancy quotes on her Instagram Stories, but she only recently spoke out about becoming a mom and how she’s feeling as she enters a new phase of life.

On the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, Willis shared some details about her pregnancy, how things have been going, and what she’s most excited for.

Rumer Willis Isn’t Finding Out Her Baby’s Sex

Willis and Thomas have chosen to keep their baby’s sex a surprise. “I’m not finding out if it’s a boy or a girl but the energy of this child is so spicy,” Willis said. She also opened up about how the pregnancy has changed her thus far.

“It’s deeply confronting when parenthood is in front of you and it’s made me upgrade so fast,” she said, adding that she’s completely changed and learned instantly how to speak up for herself and take control of various situations that she has faced.

Later on in the podcast, Willis said that she “likes the idea” of a home birth. But she’s considering moving, which she admits it’s “crazy.” Ultimately, Willis is hoping to “create a new space” with Thomas.

Willis is trying to stay open-minding and go with the flow and says that she wants to give herself the “grace” to make the decision about her baby’s birth in the moment, depending on how she is feeling.

As for where she might move, Willis has a lot of thoughts. “I keep feeling drawn to go to Idaho,” Willis said, saying that her family spent most of the pandemic in the state.

Rumer Willis Offered Her Advice to Pregnant Moms

When Willis recorded the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, she was fairly early on in her pregnancy, but she already had some advice for mamas-to-be.

For starters, Willis says that snacks are important, which she realized after she had an episode where she was really hungry and almost passed out. “I didn’t realize how much you had to eat,” she said. She drove herself to In-and-Out because she didn’t have anything to eat at home and ended up being okay — but she learned an important lesson. Now, Willis always carries snacks with her, and called herself “the snack lady.”

“The three things that I’ve learned,” she began. “Don’t wear overalls in an airport because you have to pee every five minutes and it’s impossible. Always have, like, beef jerky, rice crackers, and some sort of apple sauce with you at all times,” she added.

“And I found these little booby patches that are for when you’re breastfeeding but they have buckwheat in it so if you get a headache, you can lay on it. And it’s heavenly,” she added.

Willis admitted there are “so many things,” but these are her top tips for pregnant women.

